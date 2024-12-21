AI reveals the secret to keeping your brain young

Has anyone ever told you, “You don’t look your age!” While it’s usually a flattering compliment for us, it seems this is not just the case for our physical appearance. It turns out, our brains too can look older or younger, and artificial intelligence (AI) is helping us understand why.

In a recent study that bridges artificial intelligence and neuroscience, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have uncovered fascinating insights into brain aging.

The research suggests that the key to maintaining a youthful brain might lie in the health of our blood vessels.

Why brain age matters

With dementia affecting thousands of new patients each year in Sweden alone – over 20,000 to be precise, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for roughly two-thirds of cases – understanding brain aging has never been more crucial.

This new study offers practical insights into how we might maintain our cognitive health as we age.

The study’s innovative approach utilized artificial intelligence to analyze brain images from 739 cognitively healthy 70-year-olds, with women making up slightly more than half of the participant group.

The research team developed a sophisticated AI algorithm that could estimate the biological age of brains from MRI scans.

“The algorithm is both accurate and robust, yet easy to use,” explained Professor Eric Westman, the study’s principal investigator and professor of Neurogeriatrics at Karolinska Institutet.

He noted that while it’s currently a research tool requiring further evaluation, the experts hope to eventually implement it in clinical settings, particularly for dementia investigations.

Vascular connection to brain age

Perhaps the most striking finding from the study is the strong connection between vascular health and brain age.

The research team discovered that several factors harmful to blood vessel health were associated with brains that appeared older than the participants’ chronological age. These factors included diabetes, previous strokes, cerebral small vessel disease, and inflammation.

“A take-home from the study is that factors that adversely affect the blood vessels can also be related to older-looking brains, which shows how important it is to keep your blood vessels healthy, to protect your brain, by making sure, for instance, that your blood glucose level is kept stable,” noted study lead author Anna Marseglia.

Power of lifestyle choices

The research wasn’t all about risk factors – it also revealed some encouraging news about the power of healthy lifestyle choices.

Regular exercise emerged as a significant factor associated with younger-looking brains, suggesting that staying physically active might be one of our best defenses against cognitive aging.

This finding is particularly important because it emphasizes that we have some control over our brain’s aging process.

While we can’t change our genetics or completely prevent all health conditions, we can make lifestyle choices that promote better vascular health and, by extension, better brain health.

Sex-based differences in brain aging

Intriguingly, the study uncovered potential sex-based differences in brain aging.

The research team found that factors contributing to older- or younger-looking brains varied between men and women, suggesting that the pathways to building brain resilience might differ between sexes.

This discovery has prompted further research initiatives.

“Next year, we’ll launch a study to understand how social health – including social engagement, connectedness, and support – in middle and older age, along with sleep and stress, influence brain resilience, with a focus on women’s health factors,” said Marseglia.

Boosting the brain’s resilience

The timing of this research is particularly significant.

“Despite the recent introduction of new Alzheimer’s drugs, they will not work for everyone with dementia, so we want to study what can boost the brain’s resilience against pathological aging processes,” notes Marseglia.

This perspective highlights the importance of prevention and understanding the factors that contribute to brain aging.

While medical treatments for cognitive decline continue to advance, maintaining good vascular health through lifestyle choices might be our best first-line defense against accelerated brain aging.

The study’s findings suggest several practical steps we can take to promote brain health:

Maintain stable blood glucose levels through diet and regular check-ups Engage in regular physical exercise Control inflammation through diet and lifestyle choices Pay attention to vascular health through regular medical check-ups Consider sex-specific factors in brain health maintenance

Future research on brain age

The research team’s next steps – focusing on social health factors, sleep, and stress – promise to add another layer of understanding to how we can protect our cognitive health as we age.

This holistic approach to brain health research could lead to more personalized recommendations for maintaining cognitive function throughout our lives.

Understanding brain aging is becoming increasingly important as our global population ages.

This research from Karolinska Institutet not only provides valuable insights into the factors affecting brain age but also offers hope that through proper vascular health maintenance and lifestyle choices, we might be able to keep our brains younger for longer.

For now, the message is clear: taking care of your blood vessels isn’t just good for your heart – it’s essential for maintaining a youthful, resilient brain.

As we await further developments in this field, including the potential clinical implementation of AI-based brain age assessment tools, we can all take steps to protect our vascular health and our cognitive future.

The study is published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

