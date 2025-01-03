Ancient warriors may have used psychoactive plants for courage in battle

Ancient societies had all sorts of attitudes toward altered states of mind. Some favored fermented drinks, while others explored psychoactive plants with potent effects.

Either way, there is a growing body of evidence that many of our ancestors used mind-altering substances in ceremonial settings, personal rituals, and possibly even on the battlefield.

From what we know about ancient cultures in Mesopotamia, the Mediterranean, and beyond, it seems people were curious about the boundaries of consciousness from the very beginning.

In a new paper in Praehistorische Zeitschrift, researchers discuss the possibility that certain Germanic fighters experimented with psychoactive substances to gain an edge in warfare.

The study was led by archaeologist Prof. Andrzej Kokowski alongside biologists from Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin, Poland, and it taps into a fascinating area of debate about what these ancient communities might have consumed before they clashed with soldiers of the mighty Roman Empire.

Ancient humans and psychoactive plants

Ancient civilizations in the Middle East left us clues that they understood the power of certain psychoactive plants or plant extracts.

Evidence from Mesopotamia suggests that the Sumerians recognized the potential of poppy cultivation over 5,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, the Egyptians produced beer as early as 8,000 years ago, and some researchers believe that they later discovered ways to harness the poppy’s narcotic components for medical and religious ceremonies.

Across the Mediterranean, the Greeks refined methods of harvesting poppy sap to make opium, which became a prized substance in certain circles.

The new study highlights how small artifacts, possibly too tiny to hold food, may have delivered stimulating powders or tinctures to those who wielded swords and shields.

Although a direct chemical analysis of these artifacts would be the gold standard of proof, the researchers rely on indirect clues from burial and settlement sites.

The authors remark that certain items fit into the category of “dispensers,” indicating they might have delivered a measured dose of a potent substance in the heat of conflict.

The team also introduce a thought-provoking line in their paper: “The ‘war on drugs’ seems to be the aberration.”

This statement by the study’s authors implies that, in ancient times, the notion of banning these substances may not have been front and center.

Instead, societies either tolerated or ritualized them, weaving them into social gatherings, medical treatments, and possibly warfare traditions.

Cultural misconceptions and Roman views

One of the more intriguing angles is how the Romans regarded their northern adversaries. Romans often portrayed the so-called “barbarians” as unsophisticated, suggesting that refined substances like opium were beyond their reach.

Yet material findings seem to contradict that assumption. Scholars argue that people living outside Roman borders had their own knowledge networks, which may have included information on creative uses of plants and fungi.

Other historical studies support the idea that ancient communities across Europe and Asia experimented with an array of herbs.

A range of species, including henbane and belladonna, was accessible through trade routes and local foraging. The question is whether some of these plants could have boosted courage or dulled pain during battle.

Psychoactive plants impact

If these warriors had any way to harness psychoactive substances, the psychological effects might have included the numbing of fear or the triggering heightened aggression.

In the face of enemy lines, an altered state could offer perceived protection or confidence.

Away from the battlefield, the same substances might have been used to ease injuries or find temporary relief from stress.

Researchers also point out that large-scale access to psychoactive plants or extracts would have demanded precise expertise.

Someone in the community would have needed to cultivate and distribute these items, and would have known about their potency.

This opens discussions about economic networks that financed these endeavors. It may also hint at the existence of supply chains stretching across large territories and bringing together resources from different regions.

Modern reflections on the ancient past

Discussions about drug use in antiquity challenge our assumptions about humanity’s relationship with altered consciousness. Today’s laws and views on intoxicants are shaped by modern cultures and governments.

People often regard drug use as a specific modern problem or rebellious act. Yet, archaeological evidence suggests that it can be an age-old behavior shaped by survival, celebration, and even worship.

Some contemporary researchers hold that these early experiments helped shape social cohesion, ritualistic practices, and medical traditions.

The further we look into prehistory, the more we see how deeply entwined these substances might have been with community life. Whether they were used to ramp up bravery in war or heal the wounded in small villages, they likely played a distinct role in shaping cultural identities.

Debates and continuing questions

Studies on ancient drug use can provoke lively debate among archaeologists and historians.

Some specialists believe that minimal chemical residue in the artifacts makes firm conclusions elusive. Others lean on contextual clues found near skeletal remains or in areas associated with combat.

No matter the stance, each new piece of research fuels broader conversations about how ancient societies navigated social norms, survival strategies, and the universal human drive for altered experiences.

Several puzzles still remain. Did these Germanic fighters incorporate psychoactive mixtures into spiritual traditions as well? Were there dedicated roles for people in the community – like herbalists or specialists – who oversaw dosing?

These topics carry important anthropological questions about the balance between practical needs and personal exploration. Answers may emerge as more evidence surfaces, but for now, there is enough intrigue to keep experts on their toes.

The information for this article is published in the journal Praehistorische Zeitschrift.

