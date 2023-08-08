Antarctica in distress: The escalating consequences of global warming

As global temperatures continue to rise, the vast expanses of Antarctica are sending out an alarming distress signal. A recent study confirms that extreme events, like ocean heatwaves and significant ice loss, are not only set to become more frequent but will also intensify in severity.

The Paris Agreement was aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Despite this, scientists caution that the recent unprecedented events witnessed in Antarctica might be mere precursors to an impending avalanche of climate changes.

Focus of the study

The researchers meticulously examined evidence of various extreme occurrences in both Antarctica and the adjoining Southern Ocean.

These include fluctuations in weather patterns, sea ice volume, oceanic temperature shifts, changes in glacier and ice shelf systems, and even shifts in biodiversity both on land and in the marine environment. Their determination is that Antarctica is in extreme distress.

Significant distress in Antarctica

The results indicate that these already fragile ecosystems are poised for significant stress, likely leading to severe repercussions in the forthcoming years. This has prompted calls for swift policy actions to safeguard this pristine region.

Study lead author Professor Martin Siegert from the University of Exeter emphasized that Antarctic change has global implications. He further elaborated on the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is our best hope of preserving Antarctica, and this must matter to every country – and individual – on the planet,” said Professor Siegert.

Nations including the UK, USA, India, and China have committed to preserving Antarctica’s delicate environment. Professor Siegert warns that the unchecked extraction and combustion of fossil fuels worldwide could jeopardize the treaty’s objectives, leading to non-compliance.

Extreme events in Antarctica

The experts investigated Antarctica’s susceptibility to extreme events. Recently, East Antarctica witnessed the world’s largest recorded heatwave, a staggering 38.5°C above the average.

Current data indicates a record low in winter sea ice formation. And these extreme weather phenomena are not merely environmental statistics. Their ripple effects on biodiversity are equally devastating.

Notably, elevated temperatures have caused a decrease in krill numbers in certain years, resulting in breeding failures among krill-dependent predators. The stark reality of this was observed with numerous dead fur seal pups littering the beaches.

Antarctica’s polar regions in distress

Study co-author Professor Anna Hogg, from the University of Leeds said, “Our results show that while extreme events are known to impact the globe through heavy rainfall and flooding, heatwaves and wildfires, such as those seen in Europe this summer, they also impact the remote polar regions. Antarctic glaciers, sea ice, and natural ecosystems are all impacted by extreme events.”

Dr. Caroline Holmes, a renowned sea ice expert at the British Antarctic Survey, noted the shifting patterns of Antarctic sea ice. In recent years, records for both high and low sea ice levels have been shattered.

Dr. Holmes emphasized the intricate interplay between various extreme events and their far-reaching effects on Antarctica’s physical and biological systems. The majority of these systems, she noted, remain susceptible to human influences.

With the retreat of Antarctic sea ice, new territories become navigable. The researchers emphasize the need for meticulous management strategies to safeguard these sensitive zones.

Tools like the European Space Agency and European Commission Copernicus Sentinel satellites play an instrumental role in the ongoing surveillance of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, enabling measurement of ice speed, thickness, and loss with remarkable precision.

The study is published in the journal in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science.

