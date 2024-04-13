Antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' are being passed from pets to humans

You might think of hospitals and healthcare settings when it comes to antibiotic resistant bacteria, but a new study reveals that this problem could be lurking right in your living room…inside your beloved pet.
Antibiotics have changed our world, saving countless lives from deadly infections. But lurking in the background is an invisible threat: antibiotic resistance.
This happens when bacteria develop ways to survive the very drugs designed to kill them. These “superbugs” become much harder to treat, and they’re becoming scarily common.
Researchers in Portugal and the UK have presented a study with unsettling implications: our pets might be contributing to the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The study, unveiled at the ESCMID Global Congress, discovered instances where sick dogs and cats infected with drug-resistant bacteria transmitted those same bacteria to their healthy owners.
This finding brings a new dimension to the already grave problem of antibiotic resistance. The World Health Organization emphasizes the urgency of this global threat, projecting that if we fail to take significant action, drug-resistant infections will claim a staggering 10 million lives annually by 2050.
When bacteria are repeatedly exposed to antibiotics, they can evolve ways to survive the very drugs intended to eliminate them. This creates “superbugs” that are incredibly difficult to treat with existing medications,
When drug-resistant infections spread, treatment options become extremely limited. Illnesses that were once easily managed can lead to serious health problems, prolonged hospital stays, and even death.
This study highlights the potential for our pets to act as reservoirs for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, inadvertently transmitting them to their owners – even those who are healthy.
The study focused on a group of bacteria called Enterobacterales, a family that includes well-known bacteria like E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These bacteria, while often harmless, have the potential to cause a range of infections.
Researchers were particularly concerned with antibiotic-resistant strains of Enterobacterales. Specifically, they focused on strains resistant to these two critical types of antibiotics:
The study’s most concerning finding was that antibiotic-resistant forms of Enterobacterales were present in both sick pets and their healthy owners. This discovery suggests that even healthy animals may carry and potentially spread bacteria that are highly challenging to treat.
While the study’s findings are concerning, it’s important not to panic. Lead researcher Juliana Menezes emphasizes, “Our findings underline the importance of including pet-owning households in national programmes that monitor levels of antibiotic resistance.”
We need more research to fully grasp the scope of this problem, but it serves as a wake-up call to take this issue seriously.
Our everyday interactions with our beloved pets provide numerous ways for bacteria to spread. Here’s why:
It’s important to remember that even healthy pets can carry bacteria, some of which may be resistant to antibiotics. While the risk of getting sick from your pet is generally low, simple hygiene practices can minimize the chances of transmission.
Don’t panic. These findings emphasize responsible pet ownership, not fear. You can enjoy a close and loving relationship with your pet while taking steps to protect yourself and others:
By following these simple practices, you can help minimize the risk of transmitting antibiotic-resistant bacteria while maintaining a strong and healthy bond with your furry companion.
“Understanding and addressing the transmission of AMR bacteria from pets to humans is essential for effectively combating antimicrobial resistance in both human and animal populations,” says Juliana Menezes.
The fight against antibiotic resistance requires a ‘One Health’ approach – recognizing that human, animal, and environmental health are all interlinked. By taking sensible precautions and being mindful of hygiene, we can enjoy a safe and healthy life with our beloved furry companions for years to come.
