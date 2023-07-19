August will host two supermoons, including a rare blue moon

In a rare astronomical event, August 2023 will offer stargazers the opportunity to see two supermoons, coupled with the appearance of an elusive blue moon.

A supermoon takes place when a full moon’s orbit brings it closest to our planet. As NASA explains, the moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t perfectly circular but rather shaped like an elongated oval, or an ellipse. This causes the moon to oscillate between closer and farther distances from our home planet as it completes its orbital cycle.

The furthest point the moon travels from Earth is referred to as the apogee, where the moon sits an average distance of 253,000 miles away. Conversely, the point where the moon is closest to the Earth is known as the perigee, where the moon is roughly 226,000 miles from Earth.

Close approach

It’s at the perigee stage that a supermoon occurs, when the full moon aligns with the moon’s closest approach to Earth. When observed from the Earth, supermoons tend to appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon, although the difference is slight.

This year’s supermoon cycle is particularly special because the four occurrences are happening consecutively. The first of this year’s supermoons appeared on July 3, and the final supermoon of this series will occur on September 29.

Blue moon

The term blue moon does not refer to the moon’s color but rather to its frequency. A blue moon is the name given to the second full moon that occurs within a single calendar month.

Because a full moon generally appears every 29 days, and as most months are longer than this, comprising 30 or 31 days, it’s possible for two full moons to fall within the same month on occasion.

Blue moons are infrequent events that usually take place approximately every two and a half years. The most recent blue moon was visible on August 22, 2021.

This year, the month of August is set to play host to two full moons. Excitingly, both of these are also supermoons, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Sturgeon Moon

The first of these, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, will occur on Tuesday, August 1, with the moon reaching its peak at 2:32 p.m.

The name “Sturgeon Moon” comes from some Native American tribes, primarily those in the Great Lakes region of North America, who found that sturgeon were most abundantly caught during this month.

Sturgeons are prehistoric-looking fish that have been around for over 130 million years. Many species of this fish have developed globally, with some finding a habitat in the Great Lakes.

Different cultures and societies have different names for the full moons throughout the year. For example, in some Algonquin tribes, the August full moon is also referred to as the “Grain Moon” due to the prevalence of grains during this time.

Other names for the August full moon include the Green Corn Moon, the Barley Moon, or the Fruit Moon, often reflecting the various crops and foods that become ripe and ready to harvest during this time of year.

Closest full moon this year

August will wrap up with the appearance of a blue moon on Wednesday, August 30, reaching its peak at 9:36 p.m. This moon is not only significant for being the second full moon of the month (a blue moon), but is also classified as a supermoon.

This particular blue moon will be the closest full moon to Earth for the entire year, adding an extra layer of astronomical intrigue.

Overall, this August promises to be a magnificent time for astronomers and stargazers alike. For anyone planning to observe these lunar events, it’s best to find a location away from city lights for the clearest view. Also, using a telescope or even a good pair of binoculars can enhance the experience.

For supermoons, since they rise at sunset, looking for a location where you can see the horizon clearly will help you get the best view.

