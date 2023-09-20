Australia gives up on efforts to eradicate Varroa mites, which are wiping out bee colonies

Australia has announced a significant policy shift in its approach to handling the bee parasites, Varroa mites. Previously focused on eradication, the country will now concentrate on managing the deadly pest’s spread.

The decision comes after the pest posed increasing challenges to the country’s pollination sector and beekeepers.

History of the outbreak

The Varroa mite was first discovered in Newcastle, New South Wales, in June 2022. Since then, almost 30,000 bee hives have been euthanized in an attempt to curb its spread, according to reports by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Changing tactics

On Tuesday, the National Management Group, responsible for controlling the Varroa mite’s distribution in Australia, reached a unanimous decision to alter its approach to this biosecurity challenge.

The shift was influenced by the non-compliance of some beekeepers and a recent surge in new detections across large areas. The group stated that these challenges rendered eradication strategies impractical.

The New South Wales (NSW) government expressed concerns, stating that new detections signaled a more widespread infestation than initially believed. They emphasized that eradicating the Varroa mite is no longer a viable option. The focus now lies on collaborative efforts to manage and reduce its adverse effects.

The management group disclosed that an interim approach would be employed by NSW to mitigate the effects and decelerate the spread of the mite. Meanwhile, the Consultative Committee on Emergency Plant Pests is tasked with formulating a fresh response strategy.

Economic implications

Australia’s pollination industry, particularly vital for commercial crops like almonds, apples, and avocados, is heavily reliant on European honey bees. These bees are transported in vast numbers during the spring flowering season to facilitate plant pollination. The policy change implies a probable surge in the costs associated with pollinating these crops.

A widespread mite infection poses a substantial threat to wild European bee nests and numerous managed hives not resistant to the parasite. The Australian government has warned of potential pollination deficits and potential annual losses exceeding A$70 million.

Cost of Varroa response strategy

The fight against the Varroa mite has been costly. The response strategy alone has consumed A$132 million, marking it as Australia’s most significant biosecurity outbreak. Remarkably, until this outbreak, Australia was the lone continent that had remained untouched by the menacing mite.

Australia’s transition from eradication to management strategies underscores the challenges the nation faces from the Varroa mite. As the country navigates these uncharted waters, collaboration, innovative strategies, and global insights will be vital to safeguarding its vital pollination sector.

More about Varroa mites

Varroa mites have emerged as one of the most formidable threats to honeybee populations worldwide. These tiny pests, barely visible to the naked eye, have wreaked havoc in bee colonies, leading to significant declines in bee numbers and jeopardizing the world’s pollination system. But what are these mites, and why do they pose such a significant threat?

Introduction to Varroa mites

Varroa mites, scientifically known as Varroa destructor, are reddish-brown parasites that attach themselves to honeybees. They specifically target the fat bodies of bees, a critical tissue that performs functions similar to a mammal’s liver.

How Varroa mites affect honeybees

Varroa mites latch onto adult bees and feed on their fat bodies, weakening the bees and shortening their lifespan. But the damage doesn’t stop there. When these mites infest bee larvae, they can deform the emerging adults, leading to bees with disabled wings or other deformities.

Moreover, as they feed, varroa mites transmit deadly viruses such as the Deformed Wing Virus. These viruses further weaken the bee colonies, often leading to the collapse of entire hives.

The global spread of Varroa mites

Originally from Southeast Asia, varroa mites have found their way across the globe. They first infested European honeybees in the 1960s and quickly spread, reaching North America by the 1980s.

Due to their rapid proliferation and the ease with which they spread, varroa mites now affect bee colonies on every continent. As discussed earlier in this article, Australia is the last to report their presence, and they have given up on their eradication program.

Why Varroa mites are a cause for concern

Honeybees play a pivotal role in pollinating many of the crops that humans consume daily. From fruits and vegetables to nuts and seeds, bees ensure the reproduction of these plants.

With the decline in bee populations due to varroa mites, food production faces potential threats. A decrease in pollination can lead to reduced yields and increased food prices, affecting economies and food security.

Fighting back against Varroa mites

Beekeepers and scientists actively search for ways to combat varroa mites. Some methods include:

Chemical Treatments: Many beekeepers use miticides to reduce mite populations. However, overreliance can lead to mites developing resistance to these chemicals.



Biological Controls: Researchers are studying the potential use of natural predators, such as certain strains of fungi, to target and kill varroa mites.



Bee Breeding: Efforts are underway to breed honeybees that display natural resistance or grooming behaviors that help them remove and kill mites from their bodies.

Varroa mites pose a clear and present danger to global bee populations, affecting not only the bees but also the broader ecosystem and human food sources. As the world grapples with this challenge, it requires a combination of innovative strategies, global collaboration, and increased awareness to safeguard our invaluable pollinators from this menace.

