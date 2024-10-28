Azolla: The tiny fern that could feed the world

A humble yet remarkable tiny water fern has emerged as a surprising yet powerful potential solution in the global fight against food insecurity.

This unassuming plant, known as Azolla, floats on the surface of freshwater bodies. It is gaining attention in the scientific community for its rapid growth and nutrient-rich profile.

Researchers have identified Carolina azolla, a specific freshwater variant, as a particularly promising candidate to help address food insecurity, offering hope for regions struggling with hunger and malnutrition.

A tiny fern with huge potential

Known for its unique properties, including its ability to double in biomass within days, this floating fern has recently been the subject of intensive scientific research to confirm its safety and viability as a food source.

A comprehensive study from Penn State has thoroughly examined its potential, paving the way for new possibilities in sustainable agriculture and food production.

Concerns about toxin content

Initial concerns about the toxin content of Azolla prompted experts at Penn State, in collaboration with an international team of researchers, to embark on an extensive mission.

The team set out to test the plant for the presence of cyanotoxins. These potent byproducts of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae are often associated with harmful effects and were suspected to be related to the fern.

The researchers discovered that Azolla is completely free of cyanotoxins, thus confirming its safety for consumption.

Azolla could feed millions of people

Daniel Winstead, the leading research technologist at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, emphasized the significance of the discovery.

“That finding suggests that azolla is food safe and has the potential to safely feed millions of people due to its rapid growth while free-floating on shallow fresh water without the need for nitrogen fertilizers,” said Winstead.

What truly sets Azolla apart, however, is its remarkable ability to double its biomass in just two days. Additionally, it possesses the unique capability to capture nitrogen directly from the air, enriching its surrounding environment.

Investigating the presence of cyanotoxins

Cyanotoxins are known for their association with severe neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS and Parkinson’s disease, alongside liver and kidney failure, muscle paralysis, and a myriad of other serious health complications.

Upon the revelation that cyanotoxins are absent in Azolla, Winstead expressed his relief and satisfaction.

“I didn’t want to be promoting the consumption of a potentially harmful plant. As I was preparing an experimental design, I was contacted by the Azolla Foundation about that organization’s interest in our research,” said Winstead.

“I reached out to them and asked if they knew anyone who was looking into azolla’s toxicity from cyanotoxins.”

Eliminating the cyanotoxin concerns

A few weeks later, he received an email from a group of researchers who were investigating the presence of cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins in the azolla species in question, inviting Winstead to join their study.

“Together, we analyzed the results and concluded that Azolla, and more specifically a cyanobacterium that lives in cavities in the leaves of Azolla, do not produce any of the main cyanotoxins,” explained Winstead.

He also explained that the cyanobacterium found in Azolla is Nostoc azollae, an endosymbiont that lives within or on the surface of the plant in a mutually beneficial relationship.

Viable and sustainable food source

Nostoc azollae coexists with Azolla in a symbiotic relationship, thriving alongside the plant without producing any harmful toxins.

“More importantly, the known genes required to make these toxins are not even present within the genome of Nostoc azollae,” said Winstead.

With each successive study, the evidence supporting Azolla as a viable and sustainable food source grows.

Broader potential of Azolla

Beyond its potential to nourish populations worldwide, Azolla also holds promise as a new source of biofertilizer and biodiesel. It may pave the way for revolutionary advances in sustainable agriculture and energy.

As humanity continues to explore innovative solutions to global challenges, the diminutive Azolla might just hold the key to a greener and more nourished future for all.

Its potential contribution to a sustainable world makes it an exciting subject for further exploration and investment.

The full study was published in the journal Plants.

