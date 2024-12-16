Beautiful new 'lipstick vine' found in the Philippine rainforest

Scientists have announced the discovery of a species of lipstick vine that is completely new to science, found in the depths of the Philippine rainforest.

This species, which has never been documented in botanical records, has sparked a wave of excitement among scientists and nature enthusiasts alike.

An expedition into the heart of Luzon

A daring expedition by a team of botanists in 2022 led them into Barangay Balbalasang rainforest, a remote and virtually inaccessible part of Luzon island.

The journey began with days of rugged travel to reach the rainforest, which was filled with unforgiving thickets that demanded to be sliced with machetes. In these wild conditions, the researchers discovered their prize.

The team included Jayson Mansibang, Adriane Tobias, and Pastor L. Malabrigo from the University of the Philippines Los Baños, along with Dr. Chris Thorogood, Deputy Director and Head of Science at the Oxford Botanic Garden and Arboretum.

The researchers stayed with the Banao Tribe, an indigenous community that protects the local forest.

A lipstick vine unlike any other

Among the species found in the forest, one stood out – a specimen of the lipstick vine, a genus known as Aeschynanthus.

This plant had a distinct pattern of delicate purple mottling which painted its flowers in a pattern similar to that of a European foxglove.

“We were trekking through dense vegetation when suddenly we spotted a luminous white, purple-spotted flower dangling above our heads,” said Dr. Thorogood.

“We suspected immediately that it was new to science. It’s so exciting that beautiful species like this are still there waiting to be described.”

The discovery of a new lipstick vine

The team named the plant Aeschynanthus pentatrichomatus from the Latin ‘penta,’ meaning five, and ‘trichomatus’ referring to the trichomes – hair-like outgrowths deep in the throats of the flowers.

Lipstick vines, encompassing nearly 180 tropical and subtropical species, are known for their tubular, bud-like appearance.

These vines, often adorning other plants and trees, boast vibrantly colored flowers that attract birds for pollination.

Conservation concerns amid climate change

Sadly, this newfound beauty already faces a critical risk of extinction. Rapid climate change, driving increasingly intense typhoons, relentlessly threatens the plant’s natural habitat.

The Barangay Balbalasang rainforest remains remarkably intact, housing numerous species that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. The researchers hope that the new discovery can help support conservation efforts to protect the region.

“We dedicate this discovery not only to the unique beauty of the Banao forest but also to the Banao People themselves, who, through their care and stewardship, have ensured the conservation of rare species within these precious forests,” said Tobias.

“It’s rare to find Aeschynanthus in such an environment, and as young botanists, we were thrilled to discover something so distinct.”

The world’s plant data darkspots

“Many new species remain undocumented in the world’s ‘plant data darkspots’ – up to 15% of the world’s flora in fact,” noted Dr. Thorogood.

“Finding these ‘known unknowns’ is essential for understanding and protecting biodiversity. That’s what makes discoveries such as this one so important for conservation science.”

Ecological importance of lipstick vines

The discovery of Aeschynanthus pentatrichomatus sheds light on the ecological importance of lipstick vines in tropical ecosystems.

As epiphytes, these plants grow on trees without harming them, creating microhabitats that support diverse wildlife.

Their vividly colored flowers play a vital role in attracting pollinators, particularly birds, which are essential for maintaining the delicate balance of tropical rainforests.

Beyond their ecological contributions, lipstick vines are indicators of environmental health. Their presence often signifies a well-preserved ecosystem, as these plants thrive only in stable and intact habitats.

Protecting a unique rainforest

The discovery of this new species in Barangay Balbalasang emphasizes the rainforest’s unique biodiversity and the urgent need to safeguard it.

With nearly 180 known species of Aeschynanthus, each adapted to its specific environment, the newly discovered species offers valuable insights into the evolution of plant-pollinator relationships and the resilience of tropical flora in the face of climate change.

Protecting Aeschynanthus pentatrichomatus is not just about preserving a single species; it is about safeguarding the intricate web of life that it supports.

The full study was published in the journal Nordic Journal of Botany.

Image Credit: Chris Thorogood

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–