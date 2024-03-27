Biodegradable breakthrough: Plastics that won't make us sick

Biodegradable plastics represent a monumental step toward resolving the persistent issue of plastic pollution, according to research from the University of California San Diego, in collaboration with Algenesis.

The study reveals that plant-based polymers can completely biodegrade at the microplastic level in less than seven months. This discovery not only addresses the pressing environmental challenge posed by traditional plastics and microplastics but also signals a new age of eco-friendly materials.

A growing environmental and health crisis

The pervasive nature of microplastics, tiny fragments shed from everyday plastic products, has become a pressing concern. These nearly indestructible particles have infiltrated our oceans, soil, and, alarmingly, our bodies. They have been found in arteries, lungs, and even placentas.

Given their longevity (taking anywhere from 100 to 1,000 years to decompose), microplastics contribute to escalating pollution levels, posing significant risks to both the planet and human health. This grim reality highlights the urgency of finding sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.

A breakthrough in biodegradable plastics

“An attractive solution to mitigate the environmental impact of microplastics is to develop plastics that do not generate persistent microplastics as part of their normal life cycle,” wrote the study authors. “Even plastics that are properly collected and recycled generate microplastics as part of the normal wear from everyday use or as a consequence of recycling or washing processes.”

“Thus, to prevent the accumulation of microplastics, new plastic materials must be developed that are completely biodegradable so that any particles generated from these products will quickly degrade in the environment.”

The researchers have developed an innovative solution: algae-based polymers that biodegrade completely, including at the microplastic level, in under seven months.

Understanding the implications of microplastics

The research was led by Professor Michael Burkart and Professor Robert Pomeroy, both of whom are co-founders of Algenesis.

“We’re just starting to understand the implications of microplastics. We’ve only scratched the surface of knowing the environmental and health impacts,” said Professor Burkart.

“We’re trying to find replacements for materials that already exist, and make sure these replacements will biodegrade at the end of their useful life instead of collecting in the environment. That’s not easy.”

Professor Pomeroy shared the team’s vision of creating a completely biodegradable material. “When we first created these algae-based polymers about six years ago, our intention was always that it be completely biodegradable,” said Pomeroy.

“We had plenty of data to suggest that our material was disappearing in the compost, but this is the first time we’ve measured it at the microparticle level.”

Testing confirms the plastics are biodegradable

The researchers subjected their algae-based polymer through rigorous testing to validate its biodegradability. They used respirometry, water flotation, and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GCMS), alongside scanning-electron microscopy.

These tests confirmed the material’s remarkable capacity to biodegrade, a stark contrast to traditional petroleum-based plastics which showed negligible decomposition under similar conditions.

“We demonstrated that prototype products made from these materials biodegrade under home compost conditions,” wrote the researchers.

“The generation of microplastics is an unavoidable consequence of plastic usage and mitigating the persistence of these particles by adoption of biodegradable material alternatives is a viable option for a future green circular economy.”

Envisioning a plastic-free future

Study co-author Professor Stephen Mayfield noted that this material represents the first plastic proven not to generate microplastics during use.

“This material is the first plastic demonstrated to not create microplastics as we use it,” said Professor Mayfield. “This is more than just a sustainable solution for the end-of-product life cycle and our crowded landfills. This is actually plastic that is not going to make us sick.”

Pivotal moment in the fight against plastic pollution

The journey to commercial viability involves integrating this new material into existing manufacturing infrastructure designed for conventional plastics.

Algenesis has already made progress in this direction, partnering with companies like Trelleborg and RhinoShield to explore applications in coated fabrics and cell phone cases, respectively.

The journey to develop this biodegradable plastic alternative has not been without skepticism and challenges.

“When we started this work, we were told it was impossible,” said Professor Burkart. “Now we see a different reality. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we want to give people hope. It is possible.”

The research marks a pivotal moment in the fight against plastic pollution. By offering a viable, biodegradable alternative to traditional plastics, this study not only contributes to environmental conservation but also paves the way for a healthier, sustainable future.

The study is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

