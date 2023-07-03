Blue tits have more mating success when males perform a variety of songs

A new report on the mating success of blue tits provides insights into the fascinating world of bird song, its evolution, and its impact on mating rituals. The study is an exciting development in the field of avian behavioral studies.

Male blue tits that display the ability to repeatedly hit the same note in a song with high precision have the best chance of attracting a female mate, the study suggests.

The researchers also discovered that the male bird needs to perform a diverse array of songs to sustain the female’s interest and prevent her from getting bored.

This intriguing study, led by scientists from Lancaster University and Manchester Metropolitan University, helps illuminate the intricate evolution of bird song.

Over a span of two years, the scientists recorded and analyzed over 7,000 songs of blue tits in the wild, as they were breeding in monitored nest boxes.

How the blue tits study was conducted

In an interesting experiment, researchers played song recordings to receptive female birds. The experts found that the key factor that triggered sexual excitement in the females was the male’s vocal consistency. This refers to the precise repetition of the same pattern of notes.

However, it seems that being a “one hit wonder” doesn’t suffice in the bird world. Perfect renditions of the same note, while initially attractive, eventually bored the female blue tits. The females’ response diminished until the males transitioned to a different song type.

The results offer new insight into why bird songs are not extremely variable among most species. Instead, birds typically present moderate variations. This creates a fine balance between sending a reliable signal of quality and preventing female habituation, thereby maintaining their interest.

Dr. Javier Sierro, the lead author of the study, shared his thoughts on the significance of this finding.

“In songbirds, singing requires the execution of complex motor patterns within the bird. Precisely hitting those repetitive notes is the way a male bird can demonstrate to potential mates these qualities, which also cut across social status, reproductive output, longevity, sexual attractiveness, and ability to defend territories,” explained Dr. Sierro.

Vocal consistency important for male blue tits

The study revealed that male blue tits with higher vocal consistency experienced higher reproductive success. Researchers confirmed this by finding a larger number of eggs in their nests.

The pattern underlines the theory that individuals of higher quality exhibit the trait of vocal consistency. These are the birds who will contribute significantly to future populations.

The scientists also observed that vocal consistency increased over the breeding season, peaking during the 7 to 10 day period when the female was at her most fertile and laid an egg daily. This suggests an astute understanding and adaptation of male birds to their mates’ reproductive cycles.

According to the researchers, a harmonious balance between consistency and diversity in birdsong could resolve a longstanding paradox in avian communication studies and provide an explanation for the level of variability in singing styles between species.

Dr. Selvino de Kort from Manchester Metropolitan University, and co-author of the study, reflected on the findings: “Our results explain why most birds repeat song structures and do not sing in a way that advertises song diversity, by continuously producing novel notes or song types.”

Dr. Ian Hartley, from the Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University, added: “Birdsong seems to have evolved under opposing selective effects, which may result in a balance between repetition to achieve the ‘sexiest’ song, and diversity between songs to reduce the psychological effect of habituation.”

The report is published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

More about blue tits

Small passerine birds known as Blue tits (Cyanistes caeruleus) inhabit Europe and parts of Asia. Their vibrant blue and yellow plumage makes them easily recognizable and popular among birdwatchers.

Here are some key facts about blue tits:

Appearance

Blue tits have a bright blue crown and wings, a yellow underside, and a white face with a black stripe running through the eyes. The color intensity may vary depending on the bird’s age, sex, and subspecies.

Size

Blue tits are small birds, measuring around 10 to 12 centimeters (4 to 4.7 inches) in length, with a wingspan of approximately 18 to 20 centimeters (7 to 8 inches). They weigh about 9 to 12 grams (0.3 to 0.4 ounces).

Habitat

Blue tits are adaptable birds that inhabit various habitats, including woodlands, gardens, parks, and orchards. You can also find them in urban areas where suitable nesting sites and food sources are available.

Diet

These birds have a diverse diet. They primarily feed on insects, spiders, and caterpillars, but they also consume seeds, berries, and small fruits. Blue tits demonstrate their acrobatic foraging skills by clinging to branches and leaves while searching for food.

Breeding

Blue tits are cavity nesters and will nest in tree holes, crevices, or nest boxes. The female builds the nest using moss, feathers, and hair, and lays a clutch of 7 to 14 eggs. The eggs are incubated by the female for about 12 to 16 days. Both parents participate in feeding the chicks, which fledge after about 18 to 21 days.

Behavior

Blue tits are highly active and agile birds. Their energetic and acrobatic movements while searching for food or communicating with other members of their flock are notable traits of the Blue tits. They have a wide repertoire of calls and songs, which they use for communication.

Conservation

Blue tits are not currently considered a threatened species. They have adapted well to human-altered environments and readily use nest boxes, which has helped increase their populations in some areas.

Blue tits are charming and delightful birds that bring color and liveliness to their surroundings. Their adaptability and attractive appearance make them a favorite subject for bird enthusiasts.

