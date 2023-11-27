Bluefin tuna, a sushi delicacy, will likely be extinct within 50 years

In a recent development hailed as a conservation success, bluefin tuna have made a remarkable return to Northern European waters. This resurgence, however, is shadowed by concerns over rising sea temperatures in their Mediterranean nursery grounds.

New research led by the University of Southampton suggests that this recovery may be fleeting due to the impending climate change.

Impact of rising temperatures

According to the research, published in Nature, the Mediterranean Sea is expected to reach temperatures that could drive juvenile bluefin tuna out within the next 50 years.

Professor Clive Trueman is the lead author and a Geochemical Ecology expert at the University of Southampton. He emphasized the critical temperature threshold, saying, “We have found that anything over 28 degrees Celsius will adversely impact bluefins’ growth.”

The study predicts a potential shift in the tuna’s nursery areas to cooler regions like the Bay of Biscay. This migration poses a new challenge as juvenile tuna might end up in existing fisheries for sardines and anchovies, necessitating a change in fishery management practices.

Innovative use of otolith

An international team, including the British Antarctic Survey and Spain’s AZTI science and technology centre, used a novel method involving the otolith — a tissue found behind the brains of bony fish. This method, pioneered by Professor Trueman, analyzes the otolith’s chemistry to measure the tuna’s metabolic rate, offering insights into the ideal living conditions for these fish.

The otolith, or ‘ear stone’, is crucial for a fish’s ability to hear and balance. Professor Trueman explained its significance, saying, “Our new work uses variations in the levels of natural stable isotopes of carbon and oxygen in the otolith to reveal each tuna’s individual metabolic rate. This can tell us when waters are getting too hot for the fish to handle – it’s like a natural fitness tracker.”

Bluefin tuna value

Bluefin tuna are among the largest and most powerful fish in the sea, capable of impressive speeds and leaping out of the water at 43 miles per hour. These fish are not just ecologically significant but also economically valuable, with their meat being a prized component in sushi and sashimi.

These fish spawn on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, with Eastern Atlantic bluefin spending their first year in the Mediterranean. Upon reaching maturity, they venture into the Atlantic, often crossing the ocean in search of prey like sardines and herring, before returning to the Mediterranean to spawn.

In summary, the return of bluefin tuna to Northern European waters is a testament to successful conservation efforts. However, the looming threat of climate change, specifically the rising temperatures in their Mediterranean nursery grounds, presents new challenges.

This research highlights, most importantly, the resilience of bluefin tuna. However, it also underscores the need for adaptive management in fisheries and a deeper understanding of the impact of climate change on marine life.

More about bluefin tuna

Bluefin tuna, one of the ocean’s most magnificent creatures, command the attention of environmentalists, fishermen, and seafood connoisseurs alike. This article explores the fascinating world of bluefin tuna, delving into their biology, behavior, and the challenges they face in today’s oceans.

Biology and characteristics

Impressive Size and Speed — Bluefin tuna stand out for their size and speed. They can grow up to three meters in length and weigh over 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds). Known for their incredible speed, they swim at bursts of up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), as mentioned above.

Unique Physiological Traits — These fish possess several unique physiological adaptations. Unlike most fish, bluefins can regulate their body temperature, allowing them to thrive in diverse water temperatures. Their streamlined bodies and powerful tails make them highly efficient swimmers.

Habitat and migration patterns

Diverse Habitats — Bluefin tuna inhabit various oceanic environments. They primarily roam the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, with distinct populations in the Eastern and Western Atlantic.

Long-Distance Migrations — These fish are renowned for their long-distance migrations, crossing oceans for feeding and spawning. Western Atlantic bluefins migrate between North American waters and the Gulf of Mexico, while Eastern Atlantic populations travel between European waters and their spawning grounds in the Mediterranean.

Diet and feeding habits

Predatory Nature — Bluefin tuna are apex predators, feeding on a diet rich in fish and cephalopods. Their preferred prey includes herring, mackerel, and squid. They hunt both individually and in schools, showcasing impressive coordination.

Foraging Strategies — Bluefins employ various foraging strategies, from swift, powerful attacks to cooperative hunting in groups. Their keen eyesight and heightened sense of smell aid in locating prey.

Reproduction and life cycle

Spawning Rituals — Bluefin tuna spawn in warm waters, typically in the Mediterranean Sea for the Eastern Atlantic population. Spawning occurs annually, with females releasing millions of eggs, ensuring a higher chance of survival for the offspring.

Growth and Development — Young bluefins grow rapidly, a necessity for survival in the competitive oceanic environment. They reach sexual maturity at around 3-5 years, embarking on their first spawning migrations.

Conservation status and threats

Overfishing and Population Decline — Bluefin tuna face significant threats from overfishing. Their high market value, particularly for sushi and sashimi, has led to intense fishing pressure, causing a stark decline in their populations.

Environmental Challenges — As mentioned previously in this article, climate change and pollution also pose grave threats to bluefin tuna. Changes in ocean temperatures affect their spawning grounds and migration patterns, while pollution impacts their health and the ecosystems they inhabit.

Bluefin tuna are not only a seafood delicacy, they are integral to the marine ecosystem. Understanding their biology, behavior, and the challenges they face is crucial for their conservation.

Efforts to manage fisheries sustainably and address environmental issues are vital to ensure the survival of these magnificent creatures for future generations.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

