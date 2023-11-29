Breathtaking NASA photo of the Malaspina Glacier resembles an abstract painting

Glacial ice, typically perceived as white with blue tinges to the human eye, takes on a dramatically different appearance in a recent false-color satellite image. Alaska’s Malaspina Glacier, in this unique portrayal, appears more akin to a fiery landscape than a frosty one. This intriguing view was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on the Landsat 9 satellite on October 27, 2023.

Science behind the colors

The image utilizes a specific band combination (1-5-7) from the satellite’s capabilities, encompassing coastal/aerosol, near-infrared, and shortwave infrared bands. This configuration presents watery features in vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, while vegetation is shown in green, and rock formations are depicted in various shades of blue.

Malaspina Glacier: A natural wonder

Malaspina Glacier, or Sít’ Tlein as known in Tlingit, meaning “big glacier”, is a significant natural wonder located predominantly within Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. This glacier is the largest piedmont glacier globally, sprawling over approximately 1,680 square miles (4,350 square kilometers), an area exceeding that of Rhode Island.

Primarily fed by the Seward Glacier from the St. Elias Mountains, it is further bolstered by other glaciers like the Agassiz, spreading across a coastal plain and merging to form the colossal Malaspina.

Unique features and movement

The glacier’s distinct appearance is highlighted by dark blueish-purple lines, representing moraines. These are areas where the glacier has accumulated soil, rock, and other debris along its edges.

The intriguing zigzag patterns of these debris are a result of variations in the ice’s velocity, highlighting the dynamic nature of the glacier’s movement.

Periodic surges, a phenomenon where glaciers in this region of Alaska suddenly move forward for a duration ranging from one to several years, contribute to the unique textural characteristics seen on Malaspina. These irregular flows lead to the folding, compression, and shearing of the moraines.

Climate change and the Malaspina Glacier

At the glacier’s terminus, a slender land strip forms a barrier between the ice and the Gulf of Alaska. Satellite imagery over time has unveiled the gradual formation of a lagoon system along this barrier in recent decades.

The small patches of open water visible in the image, depicted in a rusty red color, indicate that some of this water is almost as saline as the ocean. Recent research suggests that this could be due to the contact between relatively warm ocean water and the ice. Such interactions might accelerate large-scale calving, potentially hastening the retreat of the glacier.

In summary, the false-color satellite image of Malaspina Glacier offers more than just a visual spectacle. It provides crucial insights into the glacier’s structure, movements, and the potential environmental impacts of its interaction with surrounding waters. As technology continues to evolve, such images become invaluable tools for understanding and monitoring the delicate balance of our planet’s natural wonders.

Malaspina Glacier in depth

Nestled in the southeastern region of Alaska, the Malaspina Glacier stands as a testament to the grandeur and dynamic nature of Earth’s glacial systems.

As touched upon previously in this article, Malaspina is the world’s largest piedmont glacier. It captivates with its immense size and serves as a critical subject for scientific study and environmental monitoring.

Formation and structure of Malaspina Glacier

Named after the Italian explorer Alessandro Malaspina, the Malaspina Glacier originates primarily from the ice flows of the Seward Glacier, as mentioned previously. These flows, descending from the rugged terrain of the St. Elias Mountains, converge with other glaciers like the Agassiz and Hayden to form Malaspina’s vast expanse.

This convergence occurs on a coastal plain, where the glacier spreads out like a fan, covering an area of approximately 1,680 square miles (4,350 square kilometers) – larger than the state of Rhode Island.

What sets Malaspina apart is its classification as a piedmont glacier. This type of glacier occurs when steep valley glaciers spill into relatively flat plains, where they spread out extensively. As a result, Malaspina presents a remarkable juxtaposition of rugged mountain ice flows and a sprawling ice plateau.

Role of moraines in shaping Malaspina

As Malaspina Glacier advances, it carries with it an assortment of rocks, soil, and other debris. These materials accumulate along the glacier’s edges and internal flow lines, forming prominent features known as moraines. The moraines of Malaspina are particularly noticeable, marked by dark, zigzag patterns that are visible from aerial and satellite imagery.

These moraines play a significant role in the glacier’s dynamics. They indicate areas of different ice velocities and provide clues about the glacier’s past movements and surge events. These surge events, characterized by rapid forward movements of the glacier, dramatically reshape the moraines, adding to the glacier’s complex texture.

Environmental significance

Malaspina Glacier is a focal point for glaciologists and climate scientists. Due to its size and sensitivity to climate variations, the glacier acts as an indicator of environmental changes. Scientists study Malaspina to understand glacial dynamics, ice-ocean interactions, and the broader implications of climate change on glacial systems.

Recent observations have shown signs of thinning and retreating in parts of Malaspina Glacier. This retreat is particularly concerning as it contributes to sea-level rise and affects the regional ecosystem. The glacier’s interaction with the Gulf of Alaska is also of interest, as warming ocean temperatures could accelerate its melting.

In summary, the Malaspina Glacier, with its vast size and dynamic nature, is a crucial component of Earth’s cryosphere, acting as both a subject for scientific inquiry and a barometer for environmental changes. As we continue to witness the impacts of climate change, understanding and monitoring glaciers like Malaspina becomes increasingly important in our global effort to comprehend and mitigate these changes.

