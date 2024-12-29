California’s native wildflowers can be restored by raking dead grass

California’s vibrant native wildflowers face a growing threat: invasive grasses that form dense, suffocating layers of debris and prevent seed germination.

According to a new study by the University of California, Riverside (UCR), a simple solution could lie in raking away this “thatch” – a layer of dead leaves and debris that blankets the ground.

This technique not only encourages biodiversity but also helps reduce fire risk in these ecosystems.

What is raking?

Raking involves using a tool, like a rake, to physically remove surface debris, including leaves, dead grass, and other organic material, from the soil. This process, often part of gardening or land management, has the following applications beyond basic cleanup.

Prepares soil for planting: By exposing bare soil, raking allows better water infiltration and nutrient absorption for seeds. Improves soil aeration: Removing dense organic layers lets air circulate, enhancing microbial activity that is essential for healthy soil. Prevents pest build-up: Thatch and debris can harbor pests and diseases; raking removes these potential threats. Aids erosion control: By managing debris strategically, raking can prevent water runoff from eroding topsoil. Enhances aesthetic appeal: In landscaped areas, raking maintains a neat, manicured appearance.

It’s a versatile, low-tech method that benefits both small-scale gardens and larger ecological restoration projects.

Raking for grass management

The study, published in the journal Restoration Ecology, compared raking with other invasive grass management techniques like controlled burns, hand weeding, and herbicide application.

The results? Raking stands out as a low-cost, less labor-intensive, and ecologically friendly alternative.

“In these ecosystems, native seeds often fall on thick layers of thatch and can’t germinate. Raking the thatch lets light in and gives native plants a chance to grow,” explained Marko Spasojevic, the study’s lead author and UCR associate professor of plant ecology.

The return of native wildflowers

The research was conducted on grasslands near the UCR campus. The team used a grid of paired plots – one raked and one left untouched – to observe changes in plant communities over three years.

The findings revealed that raking significantly increased overall plant diversity. Invasive grasses like ripgut brome declined, while native and exotic wildflowers, collectively known as forbs, thrived.

Ripgut brome, one of the dominant invasive species, is notorious for its sharp bristles that can injure grazing animals.

“It’s super nasty for sheep and cattle to eat,” said Spasojevic. On the other hand, native flowers like the common fiddleneck, a species prevalent in Riverside, showed modest improvement when raking was applied.

Growth of exotic flowers

However, the study revealed a trade-off. While raking reduced invasive grasses, it also encouraged the growth of certain exotic wildflowers, such as mustard, which can be highly invasive.

“Raking boosted native wildflowers by about 5% and exotic forbs by 7 to 10%,” said Advyth Ramachandran, co-leader of the project.

“This doesn’t mean raking isn’t worthwhile. It’s a simple, low-cost method that could be a first step for restoring these systems,” noted Ramachandran, a former UCR undergraduate who is now studying plant ecology at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

The SEEDS initiative

This study represents more than just ecological research; it’s a proof of student-led innovation. The project traces its origins to the 1980s, when the study plots were created for an introductory biology class and later abandoned.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramachandran and fellow UCR students revived the site through the university’s SEEDS club, a grassroots research initiative.

“We built this project from scratch, writing protocols, identifying species, and involving over 25 undergraduates,” Ramachandran said. “It’s rare for undergraduates to initiate and lead publishable research like this.”

Spasojevic credited the project’s success to its accessibility. “The research site is on campus, so students could sample between classes. It lowered barriers for involvement and became a rich mentorship opportunity,” he said.

The SEEDS initiative continues to thrive, with students now collecting data for a fifth consecutive year.

Practical implications for land managers

The findings offer a practical, low-cost method for land managers seeking to restore biodiversity in California’s grasslands and coastal sage ecosystems.

Native plants play a critical role in these ecosystems by providing food and habitat for local wildlife, supporting pollinators like bees, and preventing soil erosion. Meanwhile, invasive grasses pose multiple threats: outcompeting native plants, reducing biodiversity, and increasing wildfire risk with their dense, flammable layers.

“This project shows how small actions – like raking – can make meaningful differences in our ecosystems,” Ramachandran said. “It’s a promising step toward restoring California’s native landscapes.”

Restoring California’s native wildflowers

The UCR team’s research highlights the importance of simple yet effective interventions in combating ecological challenges. As California continues to face threats from invasive grass species and wildfires, methods like raking could play a key role in preserving the state’s natural heritage.

Land managers and conservationists alike can take inspiration from the study’s findings, and apply this technique to boost native biodiversity while promoting community involvement in ecological restoration efforts.

The success of the SEEDS initiative also underscores the power of student-driven research to address real-world environmental issues.

Restoring California’s wildflowers may not require monumental efforts. Sometimes, it’s as simple as picking up a rake.

The study is published in the journal Restoration Ecology.



