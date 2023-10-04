Article image
10-04-2023

Cat purring remains a mystery that we don't fully understand

Earth.com staff writer

Cats have captivated our attention for their wide range of vocalizations, from meows to screeches. However, it’s their mysterious purring that has been a subject of fascination and study for many years. 

Cats are not the only animals that purr, as once believed. Some wild cats, mongooses, hyenas, guinea pigs, and raccoons also purr.

Interestingly, purring and roaring are mutually exclusive. This means that cats that purr (such as mountain lions) can’t roar, while cats that roar (such as tigers) can’t purr. 

How do cats purr?

A new study led by Austrian voice scientist Christian T. Herbst at the University of Vienna is challenging long-standing beliefs surrounding the mechanics of cat purring. 

Contrary to previous understanding, the study reveals that the generation of cat purrs does not rely on cyclic muscle contractions – a perspective held by the scientific community for over fifty years.

“We propose that the ability to produce self-sustained oscillation at purring-like frequencies is facilitated by a special anatomical adaptation,” wrote the researchers.

Cat vocalizations

Cats produce various sounds, including meows and screeches. These sounds were not previously considered unique from a voice production standpoint as they originate in the cat’s larynx, or “voice box.” This mechanism is shared with humans and many other mammals. 

However, cat purrs were believed to be different. They were thought to be produced through continuous cyclic contractions and relaxations of muscles in the vocal folds in the larynx, which would require consistent neural input and control from the brain.

A new viewpoint 

The study led by Herbst introduces a different viewpoint. According to the findings, cyclic muscle contractions are not imperative for the production of cat purrs. 

Through controlled laboratory experiments, the researchers observed that the domestic cat larynx could yield low-pitched sounds characteristic of purring without the need for cyclical neural input or repetitive muscle contractions.

Unexpected findings 

These findings reveal an unexpected similarity between the sound production mechanism of cat purring and the human “creaky voice” or “vocal fry.” 

The data shows that cats can produce purring sounds at extraordinarily low frequencies (20-30 Hz), which is surprising considering their small size and weight.

Unique anatomical adaptation 

“Anatomical investigations revealed a unique ‘pad’ within the cats’ vocal folds that may explain how such a small animal, weighing only a few kilograms, can regularly produce sounds at those incredibly low frequencies (20-30 Hz, or cycles per second) – far below even than lowest bass sounds produced by human voices,” said Herbst.

While the study does not entirely debunk the older theory, it shows that our current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and further investigation is needed. 

The more we learn about the mechanisms and functions of purring, the better we can protect the well-being of our cats and accommodate their needs.

More about purring 

Some researchers believe that purring helps cats heal. The low frequency of purrs causes a series of related vibrations within their body, which can:

  • Heal bones and wounds.
  • Build muscle and repair tendons.
  • Ease breathing.
  • Reduce pain and swelling.

Kittens start to pur when they are a few days old during nursing, which could be a way of communicating relaxation and contentment to their mothers. Adult cats also purr when they feel safe and comfortable.

Cats may also purr during stressful or painful moments, like while visiting a vet or during illness. This is believed to release endorphins, which can relieve pain.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Controlled-burns.jpg
10-04-2023
Climate change restricts the use of controlled burns, amplifying fire risks
2023/10/insect_dragonfly_flying_1medium.jpg
10-04-2023
Amazing fact: Insect wings flap faster than their brain speed can command
Smoked,Soy,Cheese,Tofu,Diced,On,A,Cutting,Board,,Soy
10-04-2023
Old trick turns plant-based cheese into something that actually tastes good
Cat-purring.jpg
10-04-2023
Cat purring remains a mystery that we don't fully understand
Rock-weathering.jpg
10-04-2023
Natural rock weathering is a CO2 source comparable to volcanoes
Verbal-abuse.jpg
10-04-2023
Verbal abuse can be as harmful to children as physical abuse
2023/10/JUMBOs_orion-nebula_Webb_1medium.jpg
10-04-2023
JuMBOs: Newly-discovered, free-floating worlds that can't be explained
Lunar,Base,,Spatial,Outpost.,First,Settlement,On,The,Moon.,Space
10-04-2023
NASA plans to build a house on the moon by 2040
3d,Illustration,Of,A,Burning,Meteorite,Threatens,The,Earth.,5k
10-04-2023
Prehistoric comet impacted Earth and triggered the switch from hunting to farming
2023/10/breast-cancer-robot_woman_credit-george-jenkinson_1medium-1.jpg
10-04-2023
New robot could revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis
The,Monk,Parakeet,(myiopsitta,Monachus),,Also,Known,As,The,Quaker
10-03-2023
Parrots have a unique voice print similar to humans
2023/10/September-record-heat.jpg
10-03-2023
Is 2023 the hottest year in human history? September set another global record
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved