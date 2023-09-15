Cats on vegan diets are equally healthy as those that eat meat

Cats, carnivorous by nature, have had their diet choices evolve over the years as human understanding of nutrition has advanced. Recently, the topic of vegan diets for feline friends has sparked debate amongst cat owners and veterinarians.

New research from the University of Winchester, UK, delves into the health outcomes associated with feeding cats vegan diets in comparison to traditional meat-based diets. The study, led by Andrew Knight and his team, looked at the health reports of 1,369 cats fed either vegan or meat-based diets.

While the primary protein source in many pet foods is cooked meat, there’s a rising trend in alternative protein sources, including plants and fungi. But is this trend justified, especially when it concerns the health of our furry companions?

Vegan diets for cats: Healthful or harmful?

Critics argue that vegan diets, which lack meat, eggs, and dairy, may not meet the essential nutritional needs of cats. After all, felines in the wild are obligate carnivores. Nonetheless, there’s limited scientific research validating these concerns.

Knight’s research aimed to bridge this gap. His team analyzed survey responses from cat owners, all of whom had fed their cats a specific diet (vegan or meat-based) for at least a year. Interestingly, only about 9 percent of respondents reported giving their cats a vegan diet.

After adjusting for external factors like the cat’s age or neutering status, it was found that vegan diets were associated with some seemingly positive health indicators. Vegan-fed cats, for instance, seemed to require fewer vet visits, less medication, and their veterinarians often perceived them as healthier.

However, a crucial point to note is that none of these differences between vegan and meat-fed cats were statistically significant. Essentially, the study didn’t find any robust evidence to suggest one diet was superior to the other.

Further insights were revealed when the study examined specific health disorders. It was reported that 42 percent of meat-fed cats had at least one health disorder, slightly more than the 37 percent reported for vegan-fed cats.

A Conclusion…with caveats

The researchers’ findings seem to tentatively support the healthfulness of vegan diets for cats. However, Knight and his colleagues caution that they didn’t analyze the nutrient content of these diets. It is possible that some vegan diets, if well-formulated, might be meeting the cats’ nutritional requirements, while others might not.

The bottom line? While this study provides some insights, it doesn’t conclude the debate on vegan diets for cats. For cat owners considering or already feeding their cats a vegan diet, it underscores the importance of ensuring the nutritional adequacy of the chosen diet, preferably in consultation with a veterinarian.

The conversation around vegan diets for cats is a long way from over, and further research will be pivotal in guiding informed decisions for the welfare of our feline friends.

More about the dietary needs of cats

Cats have specific dietary needs, distinct from other domestic animals. When we dive into the nutritional requirements of these obligate carnivores, we discover why certain components are crucial for their health. While cats may exhibit good health on a vegan diet, there are many other things to consider when planning your pet’s diet. Here’s a closer look.

Animal-based proteins

Cats derive essential amino acids from animal tissues. They particularly rely on taurine, an amino acid predominantly found in meat.

A deficiency in taurine can lead to serious health issues, including heart and eye problems. Thus, providing cats with a sufficient amount of animal-based proteins ensures they obtain these vital amino acids.

Cats need fats not found in vegan diets

While fats primarily supply cats with energy, they also aid in the absorption of certain vitamins. Cats require arachidonic acid, an essential fatty acid found mainly in animal fats. This fatty acid plays a pivotal role in numerous body functions, including inflammation responses and skin health.

Carbohydrates: Less is more

Cats have evolved to consume a diet with minimal carbohydrates. Though they can process some carbs, a high-carb diet is unnatural for them and can contribute to health issues like obesity. Therefore, it’s best to keep carbohydrate content low in a cat’s diet.

Cats on vegan diets may be vitamin deficient

Cats need direct sources of certain vitamins, especially A, D, and B12. Unlike other animals, cats can’t convert plant-based beta-carotene into vitamin A. They rely on obtaining these vitamins from animal tissues, emphasizing the importance of meat in their diet.

Minerals: Building blocks of health

Calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium rank among the vital minerals for cats. They often source these from the bones and tissues of their prey. These minerals play critical roles, from bone health to nerve function.

Hydration: Not just about drinking water

While cats might not frequent the water bowl as often as their canine counterparts, they still need regular hydration. Wet cat food offers a good hydration source, given its high water content, often around 80%.

In summary, meeting the unique dietary needs of cats ensures they lead a healthy and vibrant life. Always prioritize animal-based proteins and fats, and consult with a veterinarian for the best dietary choices for your feline friend.

This study was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

