Climate change is making allergy season worse and longer-lasting

Seasonal allergies used to follow a fairly stable schedule. People would brace for symptoms in the spring and sometimes in the fall, but those patterns have been more difficult to predict lately.

Many now notice that their noses start running before the usual first bloom of the season. Others find that their watery eyes and sneezing continue for weeks past the time they expected relief. A recent study links these intensifying seasonal allergies to climate change.

Pollen seasons are getting longer

The research suggests that warmer climate conditions can lengthen pollen seasons in various parts of the world. The study was led by Alisha R. Pershad, a third-year medical student at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The researchers looked at data published between the years 2000 and 2023. They found 30 studies that examined how global warming seems to affect the timing and amount of pollen released.

Sixteen of those studies observed a link between rising temperatures and longer pollen seasons, adding to the concerns of allergy sufferers.

Some researchers project that total pollen production in the United States might climb by as much as 40% by the close of the century. They also anticipate an earlier start to the sneezing season, with shifts in temperature patterns possibly adding up to 19 extra days of pollen in certain regions.

Longer allergy seasons affect daily life

Allergic rhinitis is a reaction that involves itchy eyes, nasal congestion, and repetitive sneezing. It affects about 19.2 million adults across the nation.

Many who struggle with this condition describe fatigue, disrupted sleep, and trouble focusing at work or school. Beyond the personal inconvenience, extended pollen exposure may lead to frequent doctor visits and a need for stronger medications which both require financial assistance.

A few studies note that climate conditions can influence the spread of new types of pollen into places not used to seeing them. This shift sometimes catches residents off guard, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected allergic flare-ups.

Improving access to allergy treatment

The researchers observed a pattern of increased healthcare usage for allergy-related problems in areas with limited resources. Clinics in these neighborhoods reported more symptoms such as congestion from patients seeking help with various symptoms attributed to allergies.

Four of the studies in the recent review highlighted how low-income residents are especially affected by the higher frequency of allergic rhinitis complaints. This situation highlights a need for improved access to allergy treatment and more awareness campaigns at the community level.

Two of the studies indicated that medical workers themselves would like better training on the ways that climate patterns can influence allergic conditions. They stressed the importance of bridging knowledge gaps so professionals can advise patients about upcoming shifts in pollen levels.

Preparing for the future

“Physicians are uniquely positioned to witness the impact of allergic rhinitis on patient outcomes and can adapt their practice as climate change intensifies. As trusted voices in the community, they should leverage their frontline experience to advocate for meaningful change in addressing the climate crisis,” said Pershad.

Experts suggest that those who struggle with runny noses, sneezing fits, and nasal itching could benefit from practical solutions. Some rely on checking local pollen forecasts, while others start preventive medications a few weeks before their typical allergy window.

Public health officials note that these problems may grow if temperatures keep fluctuating and plant cycles become more erratic.

Long-term planning could involve bolstering healthcare infrastructure and expanding research into allergy triggers that might spread into previously unaffected areas.

Managing allergies in a changing climate

People suffering from nasal stuffiness or red and itchy eyes might want to discuss personalized strategies with a healthcare provider.

Over-the-counter products offer quick fixes, but medical advice can clarify dosage and confirm the best treatment plan for individual needs.

Ongoing research on allergies and climate change will continue to provide valuable clues for the future. Many hope that strong communication between healthcare teams, scientists, and the public will reduce the frustration that can come with these ever-shifting allergy seasons.

The study is published in The Laryngoscope.

