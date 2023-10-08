Article image
10-08-2023

Color evolution: Ginger pigment found in 10-million-year-old frogs

Earth.com staff writer

Palaeontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have found molecular evidence of phaeomelanin – the pigment responsible for ginger coloration – in fossilized frogs. 

The study, led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Professor Maria McNamara, adds a crucial layer to our understanding of ancient animal colors and the evolution of pigments in the animal kingdom.

Focus of the study

“Melanin pigments play a critical role in physiological processes and shaping animal behavior,” wrote the study authors.  

“Fossil melanin is a unique resource for understanding the functional evolution of melanin but the impact of fossilisation on molecular signatures for eumelanin and, especially, phaeomelanin is not fully understood.”

The researchers collaborated with scientists from Fujita Health University (Japan), Linyi University (China), and Lund University (Sweden). 

The team meticulously analyzed 10-million-year-old frog fossils, identifying molecular fragments of phaeomelanin, which is remarkable considering the pigment’s toxicity to contemporary animals.

Exciting discovery 

“This finding is so exciting because it puts palaeontologists in a better place to detect different melanin pigments in many more fossils,” said Dr. Slater. 

“This will paint a more accurate picture of ancient animal color and will answer important questions about the evolution of colours in animals.”

Evolutionary mystery 

Dr. Slater noted that scientists are still unraveling the mysteries of phaeomelanin, seeking to understand how and why this pigment, currently toxic to animals, evolved in the first place. 

The newly discovered fossil evidence could play a pivotal role in solving this mystery. 

Dr. Slater believes that this finding significantly empowers palaeontologists, enabling them to detect various melanin pigments across a broader range of fossils, thus providing more precise insights into the ancient creatures’ coloration and their evolutionary journey.

Fossilization experiments

The experts conducted laboratory experiments on feathers of different colors (black, ginger, and white) to understand how phaeomelanin pigments undergo degradation during the fossilization process. 

“Fossils are invariably altered by the ravages of heat and pressure during burial, but that doesn’t mean that we lose all original biomolecular information,” said Professor McNamara.

“Our fossilization experiments were the key to understanding the chemistry of the fossils, and prove that traces of biomolecules can survive being cooked during the fossilization process.” 

Biochemical evolution

“There is huge potential to explore the biochemical evolution of animals using the fossil record, when we account for chemical changes during fossilization.” 

This discovery by the UCC team marks a significant step forward in palaeontology, promising a richer and more accurate understanding of the color palette of ancient life and the evolutionary history of animal pigments.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Ginger.jpg
10-08-2023
Color evolution: Ginger pigment found in 10-million-year-old frogs
Close-up,Portrait,Of,Tribe,Leader,Wearing,Animal,Skin,Eating,In
10-08-2023
Stone age humans from Magdalenian culture practiced cannibalism as part of funeral rituals
Running-depression.jpg
10-08-2023
Running is just as effective as drugs for treating depression
2023/10/Bioprinted-skin.jpg
10-08-2023
Scientists have bioprinted fully functional human skin
Water-reservoir.jpg
10-08-2023
Massive water reservoir may explain mysterious earthquakes in New Zealand
shutterstock_21073188926.jpg
10-08-2023
Tree plantations have hidden impacts on tropical biodiversity
Photo,Of,Young,Cheerful,Guy,Good,Mood,Cooking,Dinner,Taste
10-07-2023
Your tongue now has six basic taste receptors instead of just five
Artist’s Concept of Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient
10-07-2023
Hubble spots a mysterious explosion, LFBOT, in a place it should not have happened
2023/10/ancient-footprints_new-mexico_illustration_Credit-Bournemouth-University_1medium-1.jpg
10-07-2023
Ancient footprints prove humans were in North America 23,000 years ago
Meteor,Shower,In,The,Earth's,Atmosphere.,Elements,Of,This,Image
10-07-2023
Draconid meteor shower peaks this weekend, learn how to see it
Solar,Eclipse,And,Earth.,Solar,Eclipse,,Mysterious,Natural,Phenomenon,When
10-07-2023
There is an annular solar eclipse this week, is it visible where you live?
Angel,Oak,Tree,In,John’s,Island,South,Carolina
10-07-2023
Should we cut down all the oak trees?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved