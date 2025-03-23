Conquering the fear of public speaking with virtual reality

The fear of public speaking affects millions of people worldwide. Whether they are delivering a presentation, speaking in a meeting, or addressing an audience, the fear of speaking in public can hold people back in their careers, education, and personal lives.

While traditional methods like coaching and practice can help, they often fall short in providing the immersive experience needed to build real confidence.

A research team has now developed a new virtual reality platform that offers a free and highly effective solution. The platform helps users become skilled and confident public speakers through a combination of tailored training materials and immersive virtual environments.

By simulating real-life speaking experiences, the technology allows users to practice in front of increasingly challenging audiences, thus boosting their confidence and reducing anxiety.

Virtual reality transforms public speaking

The platform offers a variety of virtual environments that replicate real-world speaking conditions. Users can practice in small conference rooms, large auditoriums, or even high-pressure settings like television studios.

The goal is to make public speaking feel natural, and help users adjust to different situations while managing nervousness.

The founder of the VR platform, Dr. Chris Macdonald, is the director of the Immersive Technology Lab at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge.

“In physical reality, a user might be practicing a presentation alone in their bedroom but on the new virtual reality platform, they can experience the sensation of presenting to a wide range of increasingly challenging photorealistic audiences,” explained Dr. Macdonald.

Making VR accessible to everyone

One of the major barriers to VR training has been accessibility. Only a small percentage of households own a VR headset, and high-end models can cost thousands of dollars.

To address this, the researchers developed a method that allows smartphones to function as VR headsets, using a simple and affordable device mount. With 99% of UK households owning a smartphone, this approach ensures that the platform can reach a wider audience.

Whether users are using the latest VR headset or an older smartphone, they will have access to the same training experience.

Building confidence quickly

The effectiveness of the platform has been validated through clinical research. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Virtual Reality found that most users experienced a significant increase in confidence after just one 30-minute session.

A sample of 1,000 students took part in the trial and 100% of them reported experiencing benefits in terms of their public speaking performance. These included feeling more prepared, adaptable, resilient, and less anxious.

Further findings will be presented at an upcoming international psychology conference, where researchers will discuss the platform’s potential impact on mental well-being and career development.

User feedback shapes development

To ensure the platform works in real-world conditions, the team at the Immersive Technology Lab used an iterative development process. More than 50,000 practice presentations have been hosted by remote beta users.

Additionally, in-person testing events were held in various settings, including science fairs, libraries, and community centers.

“I wanted to build something that is not only highly effective but that can and will be used by those who need it the most. As a result, it was essential to gather diverse user feedback from a variety of settings. The Lab cannot develop in a silo, it needs to work closely with end users,” said Dr. Macdonald.

“Through constant public engagement, we can maximize our positive impact and ensure that we remain deeply grounded in public service.”

New techniques for more effective training

The platform introduces innovative training methods, such as overexposure therapy, that are designed to help users build confidence in high-pressure situations.

Dr. Macdonald noted that students who use the VR platform can practice in a different venue every night to a wide range of highly distracting audiences and fear-inducing scenarios.

“They can, for example, practice in a stadium in front of 10,000 animated spectators, with loud noises, stadium lights, and flashing cameras. Accordingly, a subsequent presentation to a small group can feel like a significant ‘step down,’” explained Dr. Macdonald.

“The data shows that this process not only increases confidence, adaptability, and resilience but also the enjoyment of public speaking.”

“Students are enjoying the challenge of pushing themselves and progressing to each new level. This increased enjoyment is highly encouraging because we know that fear and anxiety are maintained or worsened through avoidance.”

Beyond standard presentations, the platform offers specialized training for scenarios like reading a teleprompter, job interviews, and media appearances.

Users also have access to an AI coach that provides real-time feedback and script suggestions.

Eliminating the fear of public speaking

The team behind the platform is collaborating with organizations that support individuals with speech anxiety, including children who stammer. They are also developing licensing options and an app for healthcare providers.

“Speech anxiety and the fear of public speaking impact most people, and it is becoming increasingly more common over time,” said Dr. Macdonald.

“This is concerning because we know that it is detrimental to mental health, physical health, academic attainment, and career progression. Therefore, the problem is prevalent, it is getting worse, it is causing harm, and ultimately, it is capping human potential. However, this no longer needs to be the case.”

The platform’s creators are seeking funding to expand its features and reach more people. They believe that, with the right support, millions of individuals can overcome their fear of public speaking and unlock new opportunities.

“I set out with a simple but ambitious mission: make the most effective treatment for the most common fear and make it freely accessible to all. Today, with the launch of the free platform, I believe I have achieved that. Please do use it. It will transform your life and greatly expand your opportunities,” concluded Dr. Macdonald.

The research findings were published in Frontiers in Virtual Reality.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–