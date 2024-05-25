Crows count out loud, just like toddlers

Crows, known for their intelligence and knack for mischief, have surprised scientists once again. In a recent study, researchers from the University of Tübingen in Germany have shown that these feathered masterminds can actually count.

Crows and their counting skills

Now, before you imagine a crow balancing a checkbook or doing your taxes, let’s clarify what kind of counting scientists are talking about.

It’s not the symbolic counting humans do when we recite numbers, but rather a more rudimentary skill involving controlled vocalizations.

The study revealed that crows could produce a specific number of calls in response to visual or auditory cues, essentially “counting” up to four.

For instance, when we say “one, two, three,” we use symbols for counting. Crows, however, use controlled and unique vocalizations to count.

Symphony of caws in crow counting

The research team trained three carrion crows to respond to visual cues (colored numerals) and auditory cues (distinct sounds) associated with numbers one through four.

In each trial, the crows had to caw the corresponding number of times and then peck a target to indicate the end of their sequence. The results were astonishing.

The crows not only performed this task successfully but also demonstrated a level of intentionality in their calls that scientists had not previously observed in non-human animals. They used a non-symbolic approximate number system, planning the number of caws before they began.

Moreover, the timing and acoustic features of their initial vocalization predicted the number of subsequent caws, suggesting a deliberate counting process.

Crows and toddlers: Counting cousins?

This remarkable ability of crows to count with their caws mirrors the early counting skills of human toddlers, who often produce a number of sounds corresponding to the quantity of objects they see.

According to the researchers, this suggests that crows, like toddlers, possess anon-symbolic numerical competency that may be a precursor to more complex counting skills.

“This competency in crows also mirrors toddlers’ enumeration skills before they learn to understand cardinal number words and may therefore constitute an evolutionary precursor of true counting where numbers are part of a combinatorial symbol system,” note Diana Liao and colleagues.

Why must crows have counting skills?

Crows’ counting skills play crucial roles in various aspects of their survival and daily life. Here’s are potential reasons on where and why they use these abilities:

Foraging and food management

Crows often store food in multiple locations, known as caches. Being able to count helps them remember how many items they’ve stored and in which spots. This skill ensures they can retrieve the right amount of food later.

When searching for food, crows assess the number of food items available. Counting helps them decide if it’s worth spending time and energy to gather the food. For example, if a crow sees a few pieces of food, it may choose to move on to a richer source.

Social interactions and hierarchy

During mating season, crows may count the number of calls or displays a potential mate makes. This helps them evaluate the suitability of a partner based on the frequency of their displays.

Moreover, crows are territorial and often need to defend their area from intruders. By counting the number of rivals, they can assess whether they have the strength in numbers to defend their territory or if they should retreat.

Predator avoidance

When roosting or forming flocks, crows benefit from being in larger groups, which can deter predators. Counting the number of fellow birds helps ensure they stay in a group large enough to provide safety.

Parenting and offspring care

Parent crows need to keep track of the number of eggs or chicks in their nest. Counting ensures that all offspring are accounted for and receiving adequate care.

Tool use and problem solving

Crows are known for their use of tools. Counting helps them keep track of their tools and manage the steps required in complex tasks. For instance, a crow might need to use multiple tools in a specific sequence to obtain food.

The avian brain

The discovery that crows can count expands our understanding of animal cognition. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of numerical skills. This finding suggests that the ability to count may have ancient roots, predating language and symbolic systems.

By studying crows, we can learn how numerical skills developed in animals long before humans. This research shows that counting is not unique to humans but is part of a broader evolutionary story.

The intricate workings of the avian brain reveal complex cognitive abilities that challenge our perceptions of animal intelligence.

Further research in this area promises to uncover more about how animals understand numbers, providing deeper insights into the evolution of counting.

This discovery invites us to reconsider the cognitive capabilities of animals and appreciate the complexity of their minds.

Crow’s nest: A place of numbers

The next time you hear the familiar caw of a crow, consider the possibility that you’re not just hearing a random call, but rather a deliberate vocalization with a numerical meaning.

Who knew that these ubiquitous birds were harboring such a secret talent? Perhaps the crow’s nest isn’t just a place for twigs and feathers, but also a place for numbers, where these clever creatures engage in their own unique form of counting.

The study is published in the journal Science.

