DART asteroid-smasher released 37 boulders with atomic bomb damage potential

Last year, NASA undertook its first planetary defense mission with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). The goal was to divert the moonlet Dimorphos from its orbit, to demonstrate that an asteroid could be redirected in the case of a catastrophic course toward Earth.

The spacecraft’s impact, while altering the moonlet’s orbit, also resulted in the dispersal of 37 boulders, some as wide as 22 feet, off its surface.

The DART mission, which was watched intently across the globe on September 26, 2022, successfully shifted Dimorphos’s orbit from an original 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes post-impact.

Unexpected DART results

While effectively showcasing the capability of humanity to potentially avert an asteroid disaster, this dramatic event also inadvertently created a ripple effect in space. The aftermath of the mission has brought forth a revelation that’s both intriguing and concerning.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) recently conducted a study analyzing the consequences of DART’s high-speed collision with Dimorphos.

Potential dangers

David Jewitt, the leading astronomer behind the study, drew a vivid comparison to the aftermath, likening the swarm of space rocks to a “cloud of shrapnel expanding from a hand grenade,” with velocities reaching up to 13,000 miles per hour.

“Because those big boulders basically share the speed of the targeted asteroid, they’re capable of doing their own damage,” explained Jewitt.

To put the potential dangers of these boulders into perspective, Jewitt mentioned that a 15-foot boulder, when colliding with Earth at such velocities, would unleash energy comparable to the atomic bomb that devastated Hiroshima during World War II.

DART boulders not a direct threat

However, it’s worth noting that none of the boulders resulting from the DART mission are on a trajectory to strike Earth.

Dimorphos itself was never a direct threat. Situated six million miles from our planet, it served as an ideal testing ground – proximate enough for observations yet distant enough to eliminate immediate repercussions.

How the research was conducted

The fascinating discoveries about the aftermath of the DART mission were made possible through images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in December 2022.

These photographs revealed the boulders that had been dislodged from Dimorphos’s surface, either due to the direct impact or possibly from seismic vibrations caused by the collision.

DART’s pre-impact images showed boulders of similar sizes and shapes on the asteroid’s surface, further corroborating the findings from the Hubble telescope.

“The boulders we studied, among the faintest objects ever seen within the solar system, are observable in detail thanks to the powerful Hubble telescope,” said Jewitt.

“If we follow the boulders in future Hubble observations, we may have enough data to pin down the boulders’ precise trajectories. And then we’ll see in which directions they were launched from the surface and figure out exactly how they were ejected.”

The study, which has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, highlights the complexities of space missions. While the DART mission is a testament to human ingenuity in the realm of planetary defense, it also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of space and the cascading effects of our interventions.

More about planetary defense

Planetary defense refers to the strategies and methods developed to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts. Given that our planet has a history of catastrophic impacts from space objects, the study and implementation of planetary defense mechanisms have become increasingly relevant. Let’s delve deeper into the subject:

Reason for concern

Throughout its history, Earth has been hit by space objects, such as the one believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs approximately 65 million years ago. Although large impacts are rare, even a small asteroid impact in a populated area could result in significant casualties and destruction.

Detection and tracking

The first line of planetary defense is detecting Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) early. Various programs and telescopes worldwide, like the Pan-STARRS or the NEOWISE mission, continually scan the sky to identify and track these objects.

Characterization

Once an NEO is identified, scientists work to determine its size, composition, structure, and potential impact trajectory. This helps in assessing the threat level and deciding on a suitable mitigation strategy.

Deflection and disruption

There are two primary approaches to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth:

Deflection (DART mission example)

Changing the asteroid’s course so that it doesn’t collide with Earth. This could be achieved by a gravitational tractor (a spacecraft that flies alongside the asteroid for an extended period, using its gravity to subtly alter the asteroid’s path), kinetic impactors (like NASA’s DART mission), or other methods.

Disruption

Breaking the asteroid into smaller pieces. One of the proposed techniques involves using a nuclear explosive device. However, this method is controversial due to the unpredictability of the asteroid fragments’ trajectories and the potential for radioactive contamination.

Civil defense

If an impact is imminent and cannot be prevented, evacuation and disaster management plans would need to be in place. Depending on the predicted impact site, governments might need to coordinate large-scale evacuations or prepare for post-impact relief and reconstruction.

International cooperation

Asteroid impacts are global threats, requiring international collaboration. The United Nations has recognized the importance of this through the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), which encourages member states to share data and strategies on NEO threats.

Public awareness

Engaging the public is essential. This can be achieved by education campaigns, observance of events like International Asteroid Day, and involving amateur astronomers in tracking efforts.

Future endeavors

Technological advancements will play a crucial role in planetary defense. Future missions, improved tracking systems, and new deflection techniques are all areas of active research and development.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.