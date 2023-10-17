Do dogs prefer food or toys? Scientists conducted a study to find out

In an insightful delve into canine behavior, researchers from the University of Florida have revealed that the way to a dog’s heart might indeed be through its stomach with food rather than enticing them with toys. The study, a pioneer in examining dogs’ preferences in rewards, brings new insights that could significantly impact methods of dog training and interaction.

Studying canine behavior

Under the guidance of Nicole Dorey, a lecturer at the UF Department of Psychology, and her team, the study embarked on uncharted territory by investigating whether dogs have a stronger inclination towards food or toys. The revelation was startling but clear: a staggering majority of dogs involved in the study exhibited a preference for food over their favorite toys, even within a training simulation context.

Dorey expressed surprise at these findings, acknowledging that prior to this, there had been no significant look into how dogs evaluate toys versus food as rewards. The study’s innovative approach sheds light on a crucial aspect of understanding canine motivation and behavior.

Food or toys: Dogs given a choice

The study was meticulously structured to ensure a fair assessment of the dogs’ choices. Researchers enlisted 10 pet dogs from the local vicinity, presenting them with an array of six food items and six toys. The variety ensured a wide representation of commonly used treats and toys, ranging from cheese and hot dogs to tennis balls and squeaky toys.

Following the initial selection phase where dogs identified their favorite food and toy, the experiment escalated, requiring the dogs to exert more effort to receive their reward. The response was telling, as most participants demonstrated a quicker surrender when striving for toys compared to treats.

Role of human interaction

While the study offers substantial evidence highlighting food as a primary motivator, it also recognizes the potential complexity of canine preference. Other research in the field has suggested that human attention might rival food in its value to dogs.

Dorey recommends an expanded approach for future research, incorporating attention, food, and toys to obtain a more holistic view of what drives dogs, especially in training scenarios. This comprehensive perspective could revolutionize training methodologies and improve human-canine relationships.

Using food when training dogs

The findings challenge some conventional dog training techniques, where toys are often advocated as rewards to circumvent issues like overfeeding. Dorey and her team suggest that if trainers prefer using toys, these should not be in direct competition with food rewards.

Drawing parallels with training protocols for search and rescue dogs, Dorey mentions that starting early with toys as a form of positive reinforcement can indeed be effective. This adaptation requires a strategic approach, ensuring that the dog’s motivation is correctly aligned with the reward system.

Continued research

The significant contributions of undergraduate students, notably Xenabeth Lazaro and John Winter, were instrumental in the study’s success, demonstrating the value of academic collaboration and student involvement in research. Expertise from other esteemed institutions, including the Florida Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University, further enriched the research.

This study marks a critical step forward in behavioral psychology concerning domestic pets. It invites further exploration while providing current dog owners and trainers with profound insights into more effective training and stronger bonding strategies. As our understanding of canine preferences evolves, it paves the way for enhanced welfare and happiness for our four-legged companions.

The full study was published in the journal Animals.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.