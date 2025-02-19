Scientists learn how to make dogs 'pay attention' and focus more on what their humans want

Does your dog ignore your gestures when it matters most? Many owners find that simple commands and gestures sometimes fall flat, especially when distractions creep into the picture.

Researchers have been testing how to capture a dog’s interest using high-tech gear that tracks eye movement. Dr. Christoph Voelter from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna led a team that has pinpointed a powerful combination for guiding a dog’s focus.

“The owner’s gaze and gesture are useful separately, but combined they are stronger,” said Dr. Voelter, lead author of the study.

His group designed special headgear to pinpoint precisely where dogs look under different conditions, and were able to shed light on what dogs really respond to and why that matters.

How dogs understand human gestures

Most people believe their pets can read basic cues, but scientists have been keen to explore how dogs interpret our gestures.

Researchers in Austria tested multiple breeds of dogs that were fitted with helmets that tracked eye movements in real time. They found that dogs locked onto a target most reliably when a person simultaneously stared and pointed at the same object.

The findings line up with previous work suggesting that domesticated dogs have learned to follow specific signals through centuries of living with humans.

In many cultures, pointing is used every day to show a pet where to go or what to do. Gaze, however, has not always been seen as a strong indicator on its own.

Pointing by itself can guide a dog in the right direction. However, the new research noted that some dogs don’t always follow the point unless the human also looks directly at the object. Eye contact that is focused on the target seems to cement the dog’s understanding.

Fake throws – a playful tease that many owners try – were not nearly as successful. Eye trackers showed that dogs glanced toward the direction of the pretend toss but consistently failed to pick the correct spot.

This suggests that dogs need more than a big motion; they rely on precise visual hints to zero in on what you want them to see.

Focus through ostensive cues

Ostensive signals, such as calling the dog’s name or making clear eye contact, often signal that communication is about to happen.

Dogs appear to respond better when they sense we are talking to them directly. Adding a gesture, like pointing, clarifies the message. When pointing is paired with a gaze toward the object, dogs show increased attention and are more likely to do what we ask.

Researchers in other studies have observed that dogs can follow a human’s gaze, though not as reliably as they follow a pointed hand. This difference might be rooted in what dogs experienced while growing up.

The more exposure they have to humans who use combined signals, the more these dogs will interpret eye contact and pointing as meaningful directions.

Eye-tracking reveals how dogs focus

Cutting-edge technology that straps onto a dog’s head may sound strange, but it gives valuable insight. It captures where a dog’s gaze lands within fractions of a second. If you think of it as a GPS for a dog’s eyes, you can see which parts of a person’s face or body the dog is looking at.

The researchers noticed that when dogs saw a scientist point and look, their line of sight jumped quickly between the pointing hand, the person’s face, and the correct object. This pattern did not appear when the scientist only pretended to throw a ball.

In this scenario, the dogs glanced in the broad direction but often missed the hidden treat, which backs up the idea that precise cues matter more than just big movements.

Open questions and next steps

“Is it for them more like an imperative directive to go somewhere? Or do they understand it more in a communicative way?” Dr. Voelter hopes to explore these ideas further.

New research is looking at whether dogs also learn and memorize things better when people speak to them and give them pointed gestures at the same time.

Some experts think these insights could apply to practical training. If a dog trainer or veterinarian knows that eye contact plus gestures work best, they might incorporate both cues for faster results.

Many owners might not realize that a clear gaze cue can be the extra push that turns a confused dog into a confident companion.

Human-dog bond in everyday life

Taking a step beyond tricks, the new study highlights just how much dogs pay attention to facial and body movements.

Many owners use a baby voice or wave their hands wildly to get attention, but the study suggests that clarity is key. A calm, purposeful look at the object while pointing may be more convincing than chaotic movements.

Behavioral experts say the results might help older dogs or rescue dogs adjust to new homes. Clear signals could reduce stress, since the dog understands exactly what’s being indicated, rather than random commotion that leaves them guessing.

This approach also benefits people who rely on service dogs, where precise communication is crucial.

The study is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

