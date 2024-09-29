Earth observation technology will transform climate monitoring

The International Space Station (ISS) is set to advance Earth monitoring and environmental research. An ISS National Laboratory®-sponsored payload, hosted on the Airbus-developed platform Bartolomeo, will expand access to the space station’s unparalleled vantage point.

This innovation will enhance Earth observation and provide unprecedented research opportunities, providing a deeper understanding of our planet.

Earth observation with Bartolomeo

“Airbus is improving our ability to observe and understand our planet as well as democratizing access to space by accommodating more research and technology demonstrations on the ISS than ever before,” said Debra Facktor, head of U.S. Space Systems for Airbus.

“Our ArgUS platform on Bartolomeo will accommodate smaller payloads with the same power, data regulation, and monitoring as larger projects.”

Advancing global monitoring with Bartolomeo

Bartolomeo offers an array of mission services, including technical support, operations, and data transfer from Earth.

Taking advantage of the European Columbus Module’s unobstructed Earth view, multiple missions related to Earth observation, robotics, materials science, and astrophysics are enabled.

The platform’s new ArgUS Multi-Payload Adapter supports smaller payloads within a standard Bartolomeo slot, allowing multiple experiments to co-exist.

Cosmic co-working space

“ArgUS is essentially a cosmic co-working space, where diverse experiments perform side by side,” said Facktor.

Operations for the first payloads utilizing the ArgUS adaptation are already underway. Among them is Sen’s SpaceTV-1, a new 4K camera system that will provide real-time video of Earth and the ISS.

“We hope that our imagery will provide valuable and timely insights into environmental events, and we invite environmental agencies interested in working with our data to contact us,” said Charles Black, founder and CEO of Sen.

“We want to ensure that our data is used to help people affected by environmental events.”

Exploring new frontiers with ArgUS

BAE Systems is also utilizing ArgUS to test new hardware and software for Earth observation and weather monitoring.

These experiments could provide crucial insights into climate change, natural disasters, and even assist future lunar missions.

“Our goal is to take concrete steps toward improving our Earth observation and data processing capabilities and to exhibit our ability to rapidly develop these technologies at low costs,” said Steve Smith, vice president of the engineering, science, and analysis unit for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems.

The payload features a next-generation radio frequency receiver conducting passive atmospheric sounding and a short-wavelength infrared camera that enhances low-cost environmental monitoring capabilities.

BAE Systems will also provide in-orbit data processing through its Linux-based software, marking significant advancements in space-based environmental monitoring.

Improving Earth observations with Bartolomeo

Facktor noted that Bartolomeo not only offers high data downlink rates, allowing researchers to receive critical data quickly, but also lowers the barrier to entry for space missions.

Researchers, institutions, and private organizations can now affordably access low Earth orbit, further enhancing scientific research results due to Bartolomeo’s high data downlink rate.

Airbus’s collaboration with the International Space Station through the Bartolomeo platform represents a significant step forward in advancing environmental monitoring and research capabilities from space.

Insights into key environmental issues

The platform’s real-time data collection capabilities provide researchers with detailed and critical insights into key environmental issues, including climate patterns, natural disasters, and ongoing ecological changes.

By supporting a wide variety of compact payloads, such as the ArgUS Multi-Payload Adapter, Bartolomeo enables an expanded range of experiments and promotes deeper, more effective study of Earth’s complex systems across multiple scientific fields.

This continuous stream of high-quality data will play a crucial role in guiding global efforts related to disaster response, environmental conservation, and the creation of more effective sustainable solutions, while shaping future research directions and policy decisions aimed at protecting our planet.

Bartolomeo opportunities for Earth innovation

The Bartolomeo platform is driving innovation by creating new opportunities for diverse scientific research and technological development.

With its adaptable design, Bartolomeo accommodates a variety of payloads, from environmental monitoring tools to advanced robotics and materials science experiments.

This flexibility allows researchers to test cutting-edge technologies in space, accelerating the development of solutions that can be applied both in orbit and on Earth.

By enabling these advancements, the platform not only supports ongoing research but also opens the door to future discoveries that could reshape industries and improve global sustainability efforts.

