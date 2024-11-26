First wolf species discovered that eats fruit and pollinates flowers

Ethiopian wolves, which are primarily carnivorous, have been observed feeding on the Ethiopian red hot poker flower – an unusual and fascinating behavior.

Furthermore, careful observations have revealed that the wolves are not only feeding on the nectar of these flowers but are also inadvertently playing a pivotal role in the pollination process.

Pollination by Ethiopian wolves

As the wolves feed, their muzzles become generously dusted with pollen, allowing them to transport the pollen from one flower to another as they continue to feed.

This remarkable behavior is possibly the first observed instance of plant-pollinator interaction that involves a large predator.

It’s a rarity to spot a primarily meat-eating predator indulging in nectar; this behavior challenges common perceptions and opens up exciting new avenues for research.

Dr. Sandra Lai is a senior scientist from the University of Oxford and lead author of the study.

“These findings highlight just how much we still have to learn about one of the world’s most-threatened carnivores. It also demonstrates the complexity of interactions between different species living on the beautiful Roof of Africa. This extremely unique and biodiverse ecosystem remains under threat from habitat loss and fragmentation,” noted Dr. Lai.

Unusual source of energy

Professor Claudio Sillero, the director of the Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme (EWCP) and a distinguished faculty member from the University of Oxford, was the first person to observe this behavior.

“I first became aware of the nectar of the Ethiopian red hot poker when I saw children of shepherds in the Bale Mountains licking the flowers. In no time, I had a taste of it myself – the nectar was pleasantly sweet,” said Professor Sillero.

“When I later saw the wolves doing the same, I knew they were enjoying themselves, tapping into this unusual source of energy. I am chuffed that we have now reported this behaviour as being commonplace among Ethiopian wolves and explored its ecological significance.”

Ethiopian wolves: Guardians of the highlands

Ethiopia’s endangered wolf, or “Roof of Africa’s fox,” is one of the world’s most endangered carnivores.

The species is only found on Ethiopia’s high-altitude grasslands where it is an essential part of this fragile Afroalpine ecosystem.

With fewer than 500 individuals left in the wild, their survival speaks to the challenges and beauty of this unique landscape.

Ethiopian wolves live in approximately 99 packs that are to be found in six isolated, highland regions. They are entirely dependent on the environment in which they live. The threats from habitat destruction and human activity are perpetual pressures on the remaining individuals.

Even though their count is low, these wolves play an important role in being the top predator of the ecosystem and controlling rodent populations, which form the majority of their prey.

These are no ordinary wolves; they are guardians of a habitat that is home to countless species, including many other plants and pollinators.

Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Program

Initiated in 1995, the Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Program (EWCP) has made sustained efforts to protect these unique wolves and their precious habitat from extinction and threats.

It is a collaborative initiative between the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at the University of Oxford, the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA), and Dinkenesh Ethiopia.

This iniative holds the distinction of being the longest-running conservation program in Ethiopia, and has worked relentlessly to safeguard the future of natural habitats for the benefit of wildlife and the people who co-habit these highlands.

Being witness to such remarkable behavior from these wolves reinforces the importance of our conservation efforts and renews our commitment to preserving these magnificent creatures and their habitat.

Wolves and flowers: A symbiotic connection

The unexpected interaction between Ethiopian wolves and the Ethiopian red hot poker flower highlights the intricate relationships that can exist between species in delicate ecosystems.

While the wolves gain a supplementary energy source through the flower’s nectar, the plants benefit from a reliable pollinator that helps ensure their successful reproduction.

This symbiotic relationship demonstrates how even apex predators can contribute to the health of their environment in surprising ways.

Such interactions also emphasize the interconnectedness of life in the Ethiopian highlands where every species, from the smallest plant to the largest predator, plays a vital role in sustaining the ecosystem.

Recognizing and studying these complex dynamics could open doors to more innovative and inclusive conservation strategies that prioritize not just individual species but the broader web of life in ecosystems.

The full study was published in the journal Ecology.

