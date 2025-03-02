Europa Clipper gets a boost from Mars on its way to Jupiter

The vast emptiness of space is anything but empty. It’s filled with unseen forces, shifting planetary alignments, and delicate gravitational dances that shape the movements of celestial bodies.

For NASA’s Europa Clipper, these invisible forces will be the key to reaching its target – Jupiter’s moon Europa, a world covered in ice but brimming with possibilities.

Scientists have long speculated about Europa’s hidden ocean, buried beneath miles of frozen crust. Could it harbor the right conditions for life? The Europa Clipper mission is designed to find out.

But first, the spacecraft must take a carefully planned detour, using Mars as a stepping stone before making its way into the deeper reaches of space.

Europa Clipper’s encounter with Mars

The Europa Clipper will streak past Mars at blistering speeds – 550 miles (884 kilometers) above the planet’s surface. This flyby isn’t just a scenic pit stop. It’s a calculated maneuver, using the Red Planet’s gravity to tweak the spacecraft’s trajectory without consuming valuable fuel.

At its closest point, the probe will be traveling 15.2 miles per second. Mars will tug at the spacecraft, reshaping its path and shaving off just a bit of speed. It’s a subtle shift, but an essential one.

By the time Europa Clipper exits Mars’ gravitational pull, it will still be racing through space – now at 14 miles per second – positioned perfectly for the next phase of its journey.

The road to Jupiter

Reaching Jupiter isn’t just about raw speed. It’s about precision. The Mars flyby is only the first of two gravity assists.

The second one, scheduled for December 2026, will bring Europa Clipper back past Earth. This final planetary slingshot will give it the momentum needed to reach the gas giant.

Without these assists, the journey would be much harder. The spacecraft would need massive amounts of propellant – making it heavier, costlier, and slower. Instead, it’s taking the scenic route, letting planetary gravity do the heavy lifting.

If all goes according to plan, the probe will enter Jupiter’s orbit in April 2030, ready to begin its primary mission.

The art of space navigation

“We come in very fast, and the gravity from Mars acts on the spacecraft to bend its path,” said Brett Smith, a mission systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

“Meanwhile, we’re exchanging a small amount of energy with the planet, so we leave on a path that will bring us back past Earth.”

Launched on October 14, 2024, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, Europa Clipper has a long way to go. Jupiter orbits the Sun five times farther than Earth does. Direct travel isn’t practical, which is why NASA mission planners have designed this multi-step route.

The idea of using gravity assists isn’t new. In the late 1970s, the Voyager probes took advantage of a rare planetary alignment, using Jupiter and Saturn’s gravity to slingshot toward interstellar space. The method has since become a standard trick in deep-space navigation.

A game of cosmic billiards

“It’s like a game of billiards around the solar system, flying by a couple of planets at just the right angle and timing to build up the energy we need to get to Jupiter and Europa,” said JPL’s Ben Bradley, Europa Clipper mission planner.

“Everything has to line up – the geometry of the solar system has to be just right to pull it off.”

A mission like this requires years of planning. The team at JPL deliberately aimed the spacecraft’s initial trajectory to leave some wiggle room. If anything had gone wrong after launch, they would have had space – literally and figuratively – to adjust.

Now, as Europa Clipper nears Mars, engineers have already conducted three trajectory correction maneuvers (TCMs) to refine its path. These course adjustments took place in November, January, and February.

The next one, scheduled for mid-March, will ensure the spacecraft remains on track. Over the course of the mission, controllers may need to perform hundreds of these micro-adjustments to keep everything aligned.

Testing instruments during the flyby

While the Mars flyby is primarily about navigation, it presents an exciting bonus opportunity: a chance to test some of the spacecraft’s instruments.

A day before reaching Mars, the mission team will calibrate the onboard thermal imager. Scientists expect to generate a multicolored image of the planet in the coming months as they process the collected data. Even more crucially, Europa Clipper’s radar system will undergo its first full test during the flyby.

This radar, designed to penetrate Europa’s ice shell, is one of the mission’s most important tools. Its massive antennas emit long wavelengths that couldn’t be fully tested on Earth before launch.

Now, for the first time in space, the system will operate as a whole – giving scientists an early glimpse of how well it performs.

Unlocking Europa’s secrets

Europa Clipper’s real mission begins once it reaches Jupiter. The probe is equipped to investigate Europa’s frozen crust, map its subsurface ocean, and study the interactions between its icy shell and the water beneath.

Does Europa have the right chemistry to support life? Could there be signs of microbial organisms hidden beneath its surface? These are the questions scientists hope to answer.

The Europa Clipper project is the result of years of collaboration. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory oversees the mission, working alongside the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

The spacecraft’s design comes from a team effort, with contributions from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Marshall Space Flight Center, and Langley Research Center.

From the moment it launched to the day it reaches Europa, the mission is a testament to human ingenuity. A journey spanning billions of miles, propelled by gravity and fueled by curiosity, continues onward – to Jupiter’s frozen moon.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–