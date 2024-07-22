Exoplanet discovered with bizarre cucumber-shaped orbit

The universe is constantly brimming with surprises, and one of the most intriguing is the planet TIC 241249530. Indeed, the universe constantly amazes us with the peculiar dance of celestial bodies and the strange configurations of distant exoplanets and their orbits.

As a result, the enigmatic planet has captured astronomers’ attention for all the right reasons.

Recently, a team from Penn State University has discovered one of the most unusually “eccentric” orbits ever seen among exoplanets (planets orbiting stars beyond our solar system).

Remarkably, the orbit of this mysterious exoplanet is more like a cucumber than a circle, thus adding another layer of complexity to the mysteries of space exploration.

Exoplanet with a record-breaking orbit

“We caught this massive planet making a sharp, hairpin turn during its close passage to its star,” noted study co-author Suvrath Mahadevan, the Verne M. Willaman Professor of Astronomy at Penn State.

The eye-popping eccentricity of the exoplanet TIC 241249530’s orbit is a landmark discovery.

To put things into perspective, the eccentricity of a planet’s orbit is measured on a scale from zero to one, with zero being a perfect circle.

Our very own Earth measures a mere 0.02, while Pluto, with its elliptical orbit, has an eccentricity of 0.25.

But TIC 241249530? It clocks in at a whopping 0.94, making it the reigning champion of eccentric orbits.

The backwards planet

The peculiarities of TIC 241249530 don’t stop at its orbit shape. Adding to the list of its oddities, the exoplanet also orbits its star backwards, a phenomenon seldom seen in other exoplanets or even within our own solar system.

This finding has given astronomers a new lead to decipher the mysterious formation history of this intriguing distant world.

A snapshot of planetary migration

“Planets like this are hard to find, and we hope it can help us unravel the hot Jupiter formation story,” said study lead author Arvind Gupta, a postdoctoral researcher at NOIRLab.

Hot Jupiters, as the name suggests, are large, Jupiter-like exoplanets that orbit very close to their stars – often closer than Mercury orbits the Sun.

The formation and migration processes of hot Jupiters have puzzled scientists for decades. What mechanisms drive these gas giants to such extreme environments? By exploring this enigma, we uncover the dynamic and often surprising nature of planetary systems.

The discovery of TIC 241249530 provides a snapshot of the migratory process, bringing us one step closer to solving this long-standing interstellar riddle.

Eccentricity unlocked

The characterization of this exoplanet was facilitated by three instruments developed at Penn State: the Habitable Zone Planet Finder spectrograph, a photometric diffuser, and the NASA-funded NEID spectrograph.

The latter was constructed and commissioned by Andrea Lin, a doctoral student at Penn State. “We’re just getting started and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the future,” said Lin.

Comprehensive analysis revealed that TIC 241249530 is five times more massive than Jupiter and orbits along a highly eccentric pathway.

“These two highly eccentric planets have been ‘caught in the act’ of evolving towards hot Jupiter status,” explained Professor Jason Wright, who supervised the project at Penn State.

Mysteries of exoplanets and their orbits

The findings support the theory that higher-mass gas giants may evolve into hot Jupiters. They do this by migrating from highly eccentric orbits. Eventually, they move toward tighter, more circular orbits.

Consequently, this crucial piece of evidence supports long-standing theories about planetary formation and migration, thereby shedding light on the dynamic processes that shape the cosmos.

The research highlights the ever-changing and dynamic nature of celestial bodies. As we continue our voyage into the vast expanse of the universe, each new revelation enhances our understanding of the intricate dance of planetary systems, offering new insights into their complex behaviors.

Ultimately, the discovery of TIC 241249530 propels us one step closer in our quest to decode the cosmos.

This remarkable exoplanet serves as a beacon, guiding astronomers toward deeper explorations and greater knowledge of the universe we inhabit.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

Image Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva

Video Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/R. Proctor

