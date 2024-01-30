New telescopes can directly detect signs of alien life in exoplanet atmospheres

The quest for extraterrestrial life has taken an exciting turn, thanks to the anticipated arrival of the next generation of advanced telescopes. A new study explains how these telescopes could revolutionize our search for life in exoplanet atmospheres beyond Earth.

At the forefront of this exploration are astronomers from The Ohio State University, who have delved into the capabilities of upcoming telescopes.

Hunting for biosignatures in exoplanet atmospheres

Their focus? Examining the atmospheres of 10 rocky exoplanets, particularly for chemical traces such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, methane, and water.

These elements, known as biosignatures, are critical indicators of life, and their presence in Earth’s atmosphere has been a cornerstone in understanding our own planet’s livability.

The study’s findings are particularly promising for two nearby exoplanets: Proxima Centauri b and GJ 887 b. These telescopes are remarkably adept at detecting potential biosignatures.

Interestingly, Proxima Centauri b stands out as the only one where carbon dioxide could be detected if present.

This research suggests a tantalizing possibility: that these ‘Super Earths‘ — planets larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune — might harbor conditions conducive to life.

Potential for discovering extraterrestrial life

Although no exoplanet atmosphere has yet been found that mirrors Earth’s early life-supporting conditions, these planets are becoming prime candidates for future research missions.

The study, spearheaded by Huihao Zhang, a senior in astronomy at Ohio State, also explored the effectiveness of specialized instruments, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and other Extremely Large Telescopes (ELTs).

These include the European Extremely Large Telescope, the Thirty-Meter-Telescope, and the Giant Magellan Telescope. The aim was to understand their ability in directly imaging exoplanets.

“Not every planet is suitable for direct imaging, but that’s why simulations give us a rough idea of what the ELTs would have delivered and the promises they’re meant to hold when they are built,” explained Zhang.

Technological innovations in telescopic imaging

Direct imaging of exoplanets involves techniques like using a coronagraph or starshade to block the host star’s light.

This allows for capturing a faint image of the orbiting exoplanet. However, this method is challenging and time-consuming. The team’s objective was to assess how well the ELTs could manage this task.

Their approach involved testing each telescope’s instruments to differentiate universal background noise from the planetary noise targeted in the detection of biosignatures.

This is measured by the signal-to-noise ratio; the higher it is, the easier it is to detect and analyze a planet’s wavelength.

The results were insightful. The direct imaging mode of the European ELT’s Mid-infrared ELT Imager and Spectrograph excelled in detecting methane, carbon dioxide, and water on three planets (GJ 887 b, Proxima b, and Wolf 1061 c).

Its High Angular Resolution Monolithic Optical and Near-infrared Integral field spectrograph could detect the same gases, plus oxygen, albeit requiring significantly more exposure time.

Ground vs. space: The telescope technology showdown

Zhang highlighted the comparison between these ground-based instruments and JWST’s space-based capabilities, acknowledging the distinct advantages and challenges each type faces.

“It’s hard to say whether space telescopes are better than ground-based telescopes, as they operate in different environments and locations,” he said. “Their observations are influenced differently.”

The study revealed that for certain planets, like GJ 887 b, ELTs are particularly well-suited due to high signal-to-noise ratios. However, for some transiting planets, like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system, JWST’s techniques are more effective than direct imaging from ELTs.

Ji Wang, co-author of the study and an assistant professor in astronomy at Ohio State, emphasized the importance of simulation in preparing for these billion-dollar missions.

“The importance of simulation, especially for missions that cost billions of dollars, cannot be stressed enough,” said Wang.

“Not only do people have to build the hardware, they also try really hard to simulate the performance and be prepared to achieve those glorious results.”

Exoplanet atmospheres and the implications of alien life

As the ELTs are expected to be operational towards the end of this decade, researchers are now focusing on simulating how these instruments might analyze Earth’s atmosphere.

“We want to see to what extent we can study our atmosphere to exquisite detail and how much information we can extract from it,” said Wang. “Because if we cannot answer habitability questions with Earth’s atmosphere, then there’s no way we can start to answer these questions around other planets.”

In summary, the advent of advanced telescopes marks a significant milestone in our cosmic journey, fundamentally transforming our search for extraterrestrial life.

These next-generation instruments, with their unparalleled ability to analyze the atmospheres of distant exoplanets, bring us closer than ever to unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

As astronomers harness these powerful tools, they enhance our understanding of potential life-supporting planets while reinforcing the collaborative spirit of scientific discovery.

The findings from The Ohio State University team underscore this progress, serving as a beacon of hope and curiosity for future explorations that promise to expand our horizons and deepen our comprehension of the vast cosmos that surrounds us.

The full study was published in The Astronomical Journal.

