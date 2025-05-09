Fish use a 'jaw twist' to access more food on coral reefs

Scientists have taken a close look at certain reef fish and found something that no one expected. These underwater inhabitants can shift their jawbones in more ways than just up and down. The fish use a quick jaw twist in order to feed more effectively.

Peter Wainwright from the University of California, Davis and his colleagues discovered this unusual trait while studying the Moorish idol (Zanclus cornutus), a striking species known for its long dorsal fin and bold stripes.

The experts saw swift sideways motions that differ from the typical jaw movements of most fish – a finding that might explain how certain fish became successful herbivores.

Fish use the jaw twist to feed better

High-speed video helped researchers detect a rapid shifting motion in the mouth region of this coral reef species.

Two-dimensional footage does not capture the complexity of the action, so cameras operating at hundreds of frames per second were crucial for seeing the sideways glide that is rarely seen in vertebrates.

The research team examined the mouth structures using scans and dissections, and spotted the unique anatomical elements that permit the jaws to move in multiple directions without slowing down. “I thought, holy cow, that’s not something we expected!” said Wainwright.

Jaw movement helps to scrape algae

This side-to-side movement appears to boost the way in which the fish remove bits of algae from rocks on coral reefs.

Many reef environments feature hard surfaces where edible plant material clings stubbornly, so efficient techniques for scraping and plucking food may be especially important.

Surgeonfish, which share a close kinship with the Moorish idol, also display a version of this sliding jaw function. This capacity helps them graze on tough patches of algae, which supports their diets and possibly contributes to the dominance of certain fish species in these habitats.

Fish jaw adaptations for targeted grazing

These mouth maneuvers seem to offer a quick way to yank food free. Fish that rely on suction feeding typically aim for items drifting in the water, but grazing species face different challenges when their meals grow attached to stones or coral.

Lateral jaw movement might allow them to target specific chunks of algae, while leaving the rest of the body steady.

Staying still in choppy waters can reduce energy waste, so subtle mouth motion alone may make feeding smoother and more successful.

How fish feeding affects coral reef health

By adopting this method, herbivorous fish may help regulate algal overgrowth. Large algal blooms can sometimes crowd out coral species, so hungry fish that trim back the vegetation are often vital for the health of reefs.

“For Zanclus, this adaptation seems to relate to where they feed,” said Michalis Mihalitsis, now at the University of Guam, who worked on the study. His comment highlights the link between physical traits and the specific environmental niches that fish occupy.

Fish evolution and the jaw twist

Vertebrate jaws have undergone countless modifications since the first fish appeared, over 400 million years ago. Each structural shift opens up new dietary options, supporting the rise of new species with unique ways of eating.

Sideways jaw movement is familiar to mammals that chew the cud, such as cows and goats. In fish, this trait is much less common, making its discovery in the Moorish idol and surgeonfish particularly surprising.

Looking ahead in reef research

Scientists plan to explore whether other families of benthic-feeding fish also possess some degree of sideways jaw rotation. As more species are examined, other hidden techniques that have allowed various fish lineages to flourish could come to light.

Understanding fine-scale feeding approaches can reveal how fish keep reefs in balance. Each specialized adaptation for cropping algae may have influenced which species thrived in these colorful yet competitive underwater neighborhoods.

Jaw adaptations impact fish feeding

Researchers are starting to see the big picture of how a single trait may drive broad ecological shifts. A fish that can chomp algae in a quick and strategic manner might help shape community dynamics, protect coral structures, and boost biodiversity.

This mouth movement breakthrough raises questions about what else fish mouths can do. It also shows how delicate mechanical tweaks can transform an animal’s role in its ecosystem.

Future research on jaw structures

Future work could involve close analysis of mouth ligaments, muscles, and bone joints across diverse reef species. Pinpointing the underlying genetics might allow scientists to trace how such mobility spread among related fish groups.

New knowledge might spark investigations into how environmental pressures push mouth features to evolve. As climate change affects reef conditions, fish that are able to adapt their feeding methods could prove more resilient, and help preserve vital coastal ecosystems.

Fish jaws reveal ecosystem dynamics

Exploring these jaw movements offers a view into the interplay of form and function within marine life. When tiny physical details align with dietary demands, entire ecosystems may shift toward richer variety or greater stability.

Observations of how fish navigate algae-laden surfaces broaden our appreciation of the ties between animals and their habitats. Investigators plan to continue searching for morphological secrets that aid survival in the swirling waters of tropical reefs.

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

—–