Fossilized poop reveals the diet of dinosaurs 200 million years ago

The mystery of what dinosaurs ate around 200 million years ago, as well as the role they played in their ecosystems, is one step closer to being uncovered.

And guess what has been aiding in solving this mystery? It’s none other than the fossilized feces of these gigantic creatures.

The interesting findings have emerged as part of an international research endeavor exploring the hidden ancient world.

Piecing together the dinosaur diet

The research team included experts from Uppsala University, who collaborated with colleagues in Norway, Poland, and Hungary.

Their approach was simple yet extraordinary. The researchers examined hundreds of samples using advanced synchrotron imaging to visualize the internal components of the fossilized feces – or coprolites – in great detail.

“Piecing together ‘who ate whom’ in the past is true detective work,” said study lead author Martin Qvarnström.

“Being able to examine what animals ate and how they interacted with their environment helps us understand what enabled dinosaurs to be so successful.”

A gold mine of fossil treasures

An integral part of the research was its focus on the Polish Basin – a region from the Late Triassic era that had been previously underexplored.

The study of this region led to revelations about dinosaur diets as well as insights into the ecosystem’s structure during the Triassic period.

The experts further strengthened the findings by using additional fossils, climate data, and other evidence such as bones and footprints.

“Our research is innovative because we have chosen to understand the biology of early dinosaurs based on their dietary preferences. There were many surprising discoveries along the way.” said Grzegorz Niedźwiedzki, one of the contributing authors.

The dinosaur’s dining menu

The coprolites revealed an unexpected variety of diet for these dinosaurs that included fish, insects, large animals, plants, and even charcoal.

One species, the long-necked sauropods, might have ingested charcoal to detoxify their stomach contents – as ferns can be toxic to herbivores.

New perspectives on dinosaur evolution

This research addresses a significant gap in our understanding of the first 30 million years of dinosaur evolution during the Late Triassic period.

Though we have ample knowledge about their life and extinction, the processes that led to their rise remain a mystery.

The findings from this research could enlighten us about prehistoric ecosystems and evolutionary processes in a manner never seen before.

However, the most important take away from this research extends beyond the realm of dinosaurs.

“Unfortunately, climate change and mass extinctions are not just a thing of the past,” noted Qvarnström. “By studying past ecosystems, we gain a better understanding of how life adapts and thrives under changing environmental conditions.”

Thus, the dinosaur’s recipe for survival reveals the importance of adaptability in the face of environmental changes.

“The way to avoid extinction is to eat a lot of plants, which is exactly what the early herbivorous dinosaurs did,” said Niedzwiedzki. “The reason for their evolutionary success is a true love of green and fresh plant shoots.”

Insights into ecosystem interactions

The findings from this study go beyond reconstructing what dinosaurs ate – they provide a glimpse into the intricate web of interactions within ancient ecosystems.

Fossilized feces not only reveal dietary habits but also hint at the relationships between species, such as predator-prey dynamics, competition for resources, and the role of plants in shaping these early environments.

For instance, the discovery of charcoal in some dinosaur coprolites suggests that these creatures lived in regions prone to wildfires, and their diets likely adapted to such challenges.

Ecological role of dinosaurs

Moreover, the research highlights how dinosaurs may have influenced their surroundings. Large herbivores, for example, played a key role in shaping vegetation through grazing, potentially altering plant diversity and distribution.

Such insights provide a deeper understanding of how dinosaurs contributed to maintaining the balance within their ecosystems, mirroring the vital role large animals play in modern habitats.

This broader perspective not only enriches our knowledge of the Triassic period but also highlights the importance of studying ancient ecosystems to inform current conservation strategies.

The resilience and adaptability exhibited by these prehistoric creatures may offer lessons for preserving biodiversity in the face of environmental change.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

