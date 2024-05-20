Article image
05-20-2024

Gen AI and social media divert people's attention from climate crisis

Earth.com staff writer

Are we too busy scrolling on social media to save the planet from climate change? It’s a question that might make you want to hurl your smartphone into the nearest recycling bin, but it’s a pressing concern raised by Dr. Hamish van der Ven, a professor at the University of British Columbia, and his colleagues.

Their assertion? Our beloved generative AI tools, like the ever-so-helpful ChatGPT, along with our social media habits, could be dousing the flames of our climate change efforts.

Digital impact

Dr. van der Ven argues that the typical view of technology’s role in climate change is too narrow. “Most analysis that we’ve seen to date focuses on counting the direct emissions associated with the life cycle of tech products,” he says.

We’re all familiar with energy-guzzling server farms and the digital gold rush of Bitcoin mining. However, the UBC professor points out another issue. There’s a less obvious villain lurking in the shadows.

“There is very little examination of the adverse and indirect impacts of generative AI and social media on the climate,” Dr. van der Ven warns.

He’s referring to the way these technologies shape our behavior, our attitudes, and ultimately, our response to the looming crisis of climate change.

Social media distraction from climate issues

Ever found yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media, your eyes glazing over as you absorb an endless stream of news, memes, and targeted ads? That’s the first part of the problem, according to Dr. van der Ven.

“In offering always new, ever-changing content, social media platforms can take attention away from slower-moving issues,” he explains. Climate change, unfortunately, falls into the “slow-moving” category, and our short attention spans, honed by the digital age, might not be up to the task.

But it gets worse. “The other side of that is constant exposure to negative news on social media may also erode optimism and increase feelings of hopelessness,” Dr. van der Ven points out.

Doom-scrolling our way through the latest climate disasters can leave us feeling paralyzed and defeated, exactly the opposite of the mindset needed to tackle this global challenge.

Generative AI

As for generative AI, it might be a double agent. Sure, it can help us craft eloquent emails and whip up creative content, but Dr. van der Ven cautions that our growing reliance on it could have unintended consequences.

“As people become more dependent on it, we could find our capacity for creativity and forward-thinking solutions decreasing,” he observes. Could our digital assistants be dulling our own problem-solving skills? It’s a disturbing thought.

Misinformation on social medial and climate change

The researchers also highlight another concern. Both social media and AI can amplify false or biased information. This makes climate change discussions more complicated.

Misinformation can disrupt public understanding and support for climate action. It can hinder effective policy-making and delay critical measures needed to address climate change.

By spreading incorrect information, these technologies can create confusion and skepticism, making it harder to mobilize collective efforts and implement effective solutions.

This amplification of misinformation poses a significant challenge to achieving meaningful progress in combating climate change.

Cautious optimism and critical thinking

So, are we doomed to a future of digital distraction and AI-induced apathy? Not necessarily. But Dr. van der Ven and his colleagues urge us to take a more critical look at the role of technology and social media in the fight against climate change.

“We urge more skepticism about individuals and businesses that position digitalization as a solution to the climate crisis,” he says. We need to ask tough questions and demand evidence-based answers, rather than simply accepting the promises of tech evangelists.

The researchers call for more research into the indirect effects of internet-enabled technologies. They urge us to move beyond the simple tally of emissions. We need to delve into the complex ways these tools shape our thoughts and actions.

“Only through fact-based analysis can we achieve a more holistic understanding of the internet’s true impact on the climate,” Dr. van der Ven concludes.

So, the next time you find yourself lost in a digital rabbit hole, remember that the climate crisis demands our attention, our creativity, and our collective action. Don’t let the glow of the screen blind you to the urgency of the moment.

The study is published in the journal Global Environmental Politics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/05/rule-of-biology_instability-key-to-life_1m.jpg
05-20-2024
New rule of biology: Instability is key to evolution and life
Woman,Using,Smart,Phone,While,Standing,With,Electric,Push,Scooter
05-20-2024
Gen AI and social media divert people's attention from climate crisis
Radio,Telescope,And,Milky,Way
05-20-2024
Newly discovered stars in the Milky Way are as old as the universe
2024/05/Music-emerges-as-a-universal-language-from-diverse-cultures.jpeg
05-20-2024
Similar patterns in music and language found across all cultures
2024/05/World-Bee-Day-.jpg
05-20-2024
World Bee Day 2024: Bee engaged with youth
Happy,Young,Woman,Choosing,Meat,From,Glass,Cabinet,In,Grocery
05-19-2024
Animal welfare is the biggest concern for people when making food choices
2024/05/galaxy-system-ZS7_black-hole-merger_JWST_1m.jpg
05-19-2024
Most distant black hole merger ever witnessed found by Webb
2024/05/how-our-gut-microbiota-might-shape-our-social-decisions.jpg
05-19-2024
Gut bacteria influence our social behavior and sense of fairness
2024/05/augmented-reality_glasses_hologram_Stanford_1.jpg
05-19-2024
New AR glasses offer immersive 3D hologram experience
Modern,And,Harmonious,Couple,Prepares,Their,Favorite,Recipe,And,Shares
05-19-2024
Global life expectancy is projected to increase by 5 years by 2050
2024/05/journey-of-a-young-whale-highlights-marine-dangers.jpg
05-19-2024
Young whale's epic voyage exposes perils of the Mediterranean
2024/05/parasomnia_sleepwalking_deep-mind_1.jpg
05-19-2024
Awake in a dream: Exploring the depths of the sleepwalking mind
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved