Giant sinkhole found in China contains an untouched ancient forest

In a remarkable discovery, a team of cave explorers in China has stumbled upon a colossal sinkhole that is home to a pristinely preserved ancient forest.

George Veni, Executive Director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, said the forest likely contains a variety of species of small animals that are unknown to science.

Heavenly pit

The sinkhole, or “tiankeng” as referred to in Chinese, translates to “heavenly pit.” It is situated in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region’s Leye County. This discovery brings the tally of giant sinkholes in the county to 30.

The dimensions of this enormous sinkhole are staggering. According to a press release from Xinhua, the Chinese government’s state-owned news agency, the sinkhole stretches over 1,000 feet in length, is almost 500 feet wide, and plunges to a depth of 630 feet, encompassing a volume exceeding 176 million cubic feet.

Primitive forest

Zhang Yuanhai, a senior engineer at the Institute of Karst Geology of the China Geological Survey, also told Xinhua that the site had a well-preserved primitive forest at the bottom and three caves in it’s walls.

The exploration team, led by Chen Lixin, descended more than 320 feet and hiked for several hours to reach the bottom, where they encountered undergrowth reaching up to their shoulders and trees soaring over 100 feet high.

Karst topography

While this discovery is astounding, it aligns with the expectations of geologists, given the karst topography prevalent in southern China.

Karst topography is defined by the National Park Service as a type of landscape where the dissolving of the bedrock has created sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, springs, and other characteristic features. It typically involves common rock types such as limestone, marble, and gypsum.

Formation of karst

Veni, who is affiliated with a sister agency of the organization that conducted the exploration, explained to Live Science that the formation of karst occurs when rainwater, after absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, transforms into carbonic acid (H2CO3).

This mildly acidic water permeates the ground, dissolving calcite, a mineral found in limestone, marble, and dolostone, ultimately forming the characteristic sinkholes, caves, and streamways of karst regions.

Karst terrains are highly conducive for groundwater storage due to the rapid flow of water through the porous rock. However, they are also exceedingly susceptible to contamination.

Accuweather’s Marianne Mizera reports that around 700 million people globally depend on karst aquifers as their primary water source.

South China Karst

“Because of local differences in geology, climate and other factors, the way karst appears at the surface can be dramatically different,” Veni told Live Science.

“So in China you have this incredibly visually spectacular karst with enormous sinkholes and giant cave entrances and so forth.”

“In other parts of the world you walk out on the karst and you really don’t notice anything. Sinkholes might be quite subdued, only a meter or two in diameter.”

The South China Karst, due to its distinct karst features and landscapes, has been designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“The property contains the most spectacular, scientifically significant and representative series of karst landforms and landscapes of South China from interior high plateau to lowland plains and constitutes the world’s premier example of humid tropical to subtropical karst: one of our planet’s great landscapes,” stated Unesco.

—-

