Gifted dogs
12-14-2023

Gifted dogs can learn the names of up to 100 toys

Earth.com staff writer

Many dog owners believe their pets are unique, and recent scientific findings have revealed that some dogs are indeed exceptional. These gifted dogs possess an ability to learn the names of a vast array of toys. 

This talent was not well understood previously due to the scarcity of such dogs in studies, which often included only one or two examples. However, a new research paper published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports and conducted by the Family Dog Project at the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) in Budapest, has cast new light on these special dogs.

The research team previously found that a minority of dogs had the capability to learn names of objects, predominantly toys. To explore this phenomenon further, they embarked on a five-year worldwide hunt for these gifted word learner (GWL) dogs. 

This search included a 2020 social media campaign, during which the researchers shared their work with GWL dogs, aiming to discover more of them.

Citizen science

“This was a citizen science project,” said team leader Claudia Fugazza, an expert in Ethology at ELTE:. Owners who believed their dogs knew toy names were instructed on testing them and asked to send test videos. The team then conducted online evaluations with these owners, followed by a questionnaire. 

“In the questionnaire, we asked the owners about their dog’s life experience, their own experience in raising and training dogs, and about the process by which the dog came to learn the names of his/her toys,” explained co-author Andrea Sommese, a PhD student in Ethology at the same institution.

Gifted dogs

In total, the study identified 41 gifted word learner dogs across nine countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Hungary. 

Although previous studies mainly focused on Border collies, this breed now constituted only 56 percent of the dogs in the present study. The research also documented toy name learning in non-working breeds such as Pomeranians, Pekingese, Shih Tzu, Corgi, Poodle, and mixed breeds.

“Surprisingly, most owners reported that they did not intentionally teach their dogs toy names, but rather that the dogs just seemed to spontaneously pick up the toy names during unstructured play sessions,” said lead author Shany Dror, another ethologist at ELTE. 

The researchers also found no correlation between the dog owners’ training experience and their dogs’ ability to recognize toy names.

Rare ability 

“In our previous studies we have shown that GWL dogs learn new object names very fast,” Dror added. The average number of toys known by the dogs was 29, but over half the owners later reported their dogs knew over 100 toy names.

This rare ability to learn object names is the first documented case of such talent in a non-human species. The larger sample size helped in identifying common characteristics among gifted word learner dogs, pushing forward the understanding of this rare ability.

This research is part of the ongoing Genius Dog Challenge, aimed at studying the unique talent of gifted word learner dogs. Dog owners with potentially gifted word learner dogs are invited to contact the researchers via the Genius Dog Challenge website.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-14-2023
NASA finds 17 exoplanets in the "habitable zone" that have oceans and possibly alien life
12-14-2023
Green spaces shape bird characteristics in urban areas
12-14-2023
Head shape of flat-faced dogs impacts their sleep patterns
12-14-2023
Smoking causes irreversible shrinkage of brain volume
12-14-2023
Free-ranging cats are one of the most problematic invasive species
12-14-2023
Asteroid Bennu samples give NASA new clues about the origins of life in the universe
12-14-2023
Extremely rare half-female, half-male bird captured on film
12-14-2023
"Blue dragon" sea monster terrorized the Pacific seas 72 million years ago
12-14-2023
Best meteor shower of the year, the Geminids, peaks tonight
12-14-2023
"Steve" phenomena looks like an aurora, acts like an aurora, but it's not an aurora
12-14-2023
Gifted dogs can learn the names of up to 100 toys
12-14-2023
COP28 agreement marks the beginning of the end of fossil fuels
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved