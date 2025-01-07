Green spaces are key to reducing kids' screen time

In a fast-paced, digitized world, excessive screen time among children is a rising concern – but it seems nature has something to say about it.

A study from the University of Michigan indicates that the secret to pulling children away from screens might be as simple as offering them access to green spaces.

The study emphasizes that community programs aiming to reduce screen time work more effectively when children have access to local green spaces such as parks, forests, and lawns.

“Neighborhood green spaces may draw children out of the house and give them an alternative space to engage in activities other than screen time,” explained study lead author Ian-Marshall Lang from U-M’s School of Kinesiology.

Dangers of excessive screen time

Excessive screen time has become a growing concern for children worldwide. Experts recommend no more than two hours of recreational screen use per day for children aged 6 to 17.

However, about two-thirds of children exceed this limit. Prolonged screen use can contribute to various issues, including reduced physical activity, disrupted sleep patterns, and increased risks of obesity and mental health challenges.

Children who spend more time on screens often miss opportunities to engage in healthier activities like outdoor play, social interactions, and physical exercise. These behaviors are vital for their physical, emotional, and cognitive development.

Despite the efforts of community programs and policies aimed at curbing screen time, many of these initiatives face challenges in effectiveness – particularly in neighborhoods lacking supportive environments like accessible green spaces.

This imbalance highlights the importance of addressing the root causes of excessive screen time, including environmental factors, to ensure all children can benefit from healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

Green spaces and screen time

The study revealed that not all neighborhoods have equal access to green spaces. The researchers found that areas with higher Black and Hispanic populations often have fewer parks, open spaces, or natural areas.

The unequal distribution of green spaces creates barriers for children in these neighborhoods to engage in outdoor activities, impacting their health and well-being.

The researchers explored why some community programs show varying success across racial and ethnic groups.

“National research shows racial and ethnic inequities in green space availability. These unfair differences in green space access might explain why community programs and policies are less effective in reducing screen time among different racial groups,” said Lang.

The findings emphasize the importance of creating equitable, supportive environments. Merely increasing program intensity won’t solve the issue without addressing environmental barriers.

Implications for public policy

The study suggests that improving access to green spaces could bolster the success of these programs.

Initiatives like the 10-Minute Walk Program – which aims to ensure access to quality parks within a 10-minute walk for all U.S. residents – offer promising solutions.

“Our findings provide evidence-based support for initiatives to address inequities in green space access and promote healthier communities,” noted Lang.

This research adds to a growing body of evidence that shows how unequal access to green spaces affects health.

Equitable access to green spaces

Communities with fewer parks or outdoor areas often see poorer health outcomes, including higher rates of screen time among children. Green spaces encourage physical activity, which can reduce reliance on screens and improve overall well-being.

The study emphasizes the need for targeted action by policymakers, urban planners, and community organizations to address these inequities. By investing in equitable access to green spaces, such as parks and recreational areas, we can create environments that support healthier habits for children.

This approach of increasing access to green spaces not only promotes physical activity but also strengthens the effectiveness of community programs aimed at reducing screen time.

Addressing these disparities ensures that all children, regardless of their neighborhood or background, have the opportunity to lead healthier lives.

The research was supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and other NIH organizations. Co-authors included experts from the University of Michigan, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Kansas.

The study is published in the journal Health & Place.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–