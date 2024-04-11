Green spaces near homes reduce emotional problems in children

Did you know that something as simple as living near green spaces full of trees, grass, and parks could lead to greater emotional well-being in children? A new study suggests that it very well could.
Researchers have found that kids who grow up with nature nearby tend to have fewer emotional problems in their preschool years. This fascinating discovery has us asking: could a daily dose of outdoor adventure be a key to better mental health in the critical years of early development?
The study, which received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), involved a large and diverse group of children from all over the United States. This broad scale allowed the researchers to draw stronger conclusions about how green spaces might affect overall childhood wellbeing.
The team used a fascinating approach to gather information. They employed satellite data to measure the amount of green space surrounding each child’s home. This includes vibrant natural areas like parks, forests, or even backyards with lots of trees and plants.
Once the researchers had a picture of how much nature each child was exposed to, they combined this information with parent reports detailing the child’s emotional state and any behavioral concerns.
The analysis revealed a clear pattern: children who lived in greener environments from birth had a decreased likelihood of experiencing anxiety or depression in their preschool years (ages 2 to 5).
Dr. Nissa Towe-Goodman is an ECHO researcher from the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
“Our research supports existing evidence that being in nature is good for kids,” said Dr. Towe-Goodman. “It also suggests that the early childhood years are a crucial time for exposure to green spaces.”
While the link between green spaces and our emotional well-being isn’t new, understanding why it works is exciting. Here are a few theories:
The study’s findings were specific to younger children (ages 2 to 5) and did not show the same strong connection between green spaces and mental health in older children (ages 6 to 11).
Preschool-aged children are less independent and tend to spend the majority of their time within their immediate neighborhood. The amount of green space directly around their home likely has a significant impact on their regular exposure to nature.
Once children reach school age, their world broadens. School field trips, family outings, sports activities, and time spent at friends’ homes might take them out to a variety of natural settings further away from their primary residence. This means the greenness around their house may be a less important factor in their overall nature experience.
Now that we know green spaces can be beneficial for emotional well-being, how can we make them a bigger part of daily life with children? Here are some actionable ideas:
“In the future, researchers could look into what kinds of experiences in nature are connected to kids’ early mental health,” said Dr. Towe-Goodman. “Also, we should study how creating or preserving natural areas around homes and schools might make a difference in a child’s mental health.”
While more research is needed, this discovery is a wonderful reminder of the power of the outdoors. When we give children the space to explore nature at their own pace, something beautiful blooms – and not just wildflowers.
The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–