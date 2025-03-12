Hibernation allows lemurs to slow down their aging

Aging is a natural process that affects every living being. From the moment we are born, our bodies begin an intricate journey of growth, repair, and eventual decline. The outward signs of aging—wrinkles, sagging skin, and graying hair—are familiar to everyone.

Yet, the true impact of aging lies deeper, within our very cells. Over time, our DNA and cellular structures experience gradual wear, leading to the changes we associate with getting older.

Some animals have developed ways to temporarily reverse this process. The fat-tailed dwarf lemur of Madagascar is one such example. Researchers at Duke University and the University of California, San Francisco, have found that this small primate can slow cellular aging during hibernation.

Role of telomeres in aging

At the end of each chromosome, tiny caps called telomeres protect genetic material, similar to how plastic tips prevent shoelaces from fraying.

With each cell division, telomeres shorten. Stress, lack of sleep, and inactivity can accelerate this process, leading to cell dysfunction.

Dwarf lemurs, however, have a way to extend their telomeres. A study in Biology Letters suggests that their cells rejuvenate during hibernation, slowing the aging process.

How hibernation affects aging

“When winter sets in in the wild, dwarf lemurs disappear into tree holes or underground burrows, where they spend up to seven months each year in a state of suspended animation,” said lead author Marina Blanco of Duke.

This state is a survival strategy during food shortages. Their heart rate drops from 200 beats per minute to fewer than eight, their body temperature falls, and their breathing slows significantly.

Dwarf lemurs’ telomeres

To study these effects, researchers at the Duke Lemur Center observed 15 dwarf lemurs before, during, and after hibernation. They monitored changes in telomere length by testing cheek swabs.

To simulate natural conditions, they lowered the temperature gradually and provided artificial burrows. Some lemurs were allowed to eat when awake, while others lived off stored fat, mimicking their wild behavior.

Hibernation reversed aging in lemurs’ cells

“At first we thought something was off with the data,” said researcher Greene.

Genetic sequencing showed that telomeres lengthened rather than shortened during hibernation. UCSF co-author Dana Smith confirmed the findings with Nobel Prize-winning telomere expert Elizabeth Blackburn.

Lemurs that remained in deep torpor had the most significant telomere lengthening, while those that periodically woke to eat saw little change.

Temporary but significant effects

The telomere extension was not permanent. Within two weeks of coming out of hibernation, the lemurs’ telomeres returned to their original length.

Researchers believe this lengthening may help counteract cellular damage from periodic rewarming.

“Like starting a car after it’s been sitting unused in cold weather, these drastic metabolic rev-ups really challenge the body to the extreme, from zero to 100,” Greene explained.

Similar findings in humans

A comparable telomere extension has been observed in humans under extreme conditions. Astronauts spending a year on the International Space Station and divers living underwater for months have shown similar effects.

By increasing their telomere length, dwarf lemurs may extend the number of times their cells can divide. This could contribute to their long lifespan.

Connection between aging and hibernation

Dwarf lemurs can live nearly 30 years, twice the lifespan of similar-sized primates like the galago, which does not hibernate.

“Longevity and telomere repair may be linked, but we don’t know for sure yet,” Blanco said.

Implications for human aging

Scientists still do not fully understand how dwarf lemurs achieve this cellular rejuvenation. If researchers can uncover the mechanisms behind this process, it could open the door to new treatments for age-related diseases in humans.

One challenge is ensuring that telomere lengthening does not lead to unintended consequences.

While longer telomeres can help maintain cellular function, excessive lengthening can increase the risk of uncontrolled cell division, which is linked to cancer. Researchers will need to find ways to harness these benefits without triggering harmful effects.

This remarkable research, partially funded by the Duke Lemur Center, highlights the remarkable ways nature has evolved to protect against aging.

As scientists continue to study these incredible animals, they may uncover new hibernation-based strategies to slow aging and help humans maintain healthier, longer lives.

The study is published in the journal Biology Letters.

