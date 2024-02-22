High toxin levels found in stranded whales and dolphins

Marine mammals such as whales and dolphins rely on their diet, which consists of fish, squid, octopus, crustaceans, and other marine animals, to obtain necessary nutrients and elements. This diet, however, also exposes them to hazardous heavy metals.

Human health implications

Research has shown that dolphins and whales stranded along the Southeastern Coast of the U.S. have high toxin levels. The importance of tracking these contaminants in stranded marine animals, which are key indicators of oceanic pollution and may have implications for human health, cannot be overstated.

Despite the critical nature of this issue, comprehensive data on how these toxins distribute within the bodies of these animals, particularly for less commonly encountered species, and how toxin levels vary with the animal’s sex, species, age, and other demographic details is lacking.

Focus of the study

A study led by the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University, sought to investigate the presence, concentrations, and distribution of essential and non-essential trace elements, including heavy metals, in various tissues (blubber, kidney, liver, muscle, skin) and fecal samples from 90 stranded whales and dolphins in Georgia and Florida between 2007 and 2021.

This investigation analyzed 319 samples from nine species – including pygmy sperm whales, dwarf sperm whales, Gervais’ beaked whales, Risso’s dolphins, short-finned pilot whales, sperm whales, melon-headed whales, a Blainville’s beaked whale, and a false killer whale – for seven essential (cobalt, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, zinc) and five non-essential (arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, thallium) elements. The species studied were of high and similar trophic levels, subsisting on a diet of cephalopods and fish.

Varying levels of contamination

The experts found that Risso’s dolphins and short-finned pilot whales exhibited the highest median concentrations of mercury, cadmium, and lead. In contrast, dwarf sperm whales showed the lowest levels of these contaminants.

Significantly, adult pygmy and dwarf sperm whales stranded from 2019 to 2021 demonstrated increased concentrations of several heavy metals compared to those stranded from 2010 to 2018, indicating a growing exposure risk.

Interesting trends

“When we separated phylogenetic groups into age classes and compared median concentrations of heavy metals in specific tissue types between adult specimens of species, we found some interesting trends,” said senior author Annie Page, an associate research professor and clinical veterinarian at FAU Harbor Branch.

Fecal samples, which are collected non-invasively, had the highest concentrations of many elements. Besides fecal samples, the liver or hepatic tissues contained the most iron, manganese, mercury, molybdenum, and selenium; kidneys or renal tissues had the highest cadmium levels; skin had the highest zinc levels; and the liver and kidneys primarily contained copper, arsenic, and lead.

The researchers found the lowest median concentrations of mercury and cadmium in liver, kidney, blubber, and muscle samples, with dwarf sperm whales having the lowest skin mercury concentration and the lowest liver lead concentration.

Heavy metal exposure

Mercury, a particularly toxic element in marine environments, can accumulate and magnify through the food web, with cetaceans ingesting mercury mainly through contaminated prey.

“Exposure to heavy metal contaminants can result in oxidative stress, which can impair protein function, damage DNA and disrupt membrane lipids,” Page explained. “Heavy metal exposure has been linked to degenerative heart disease, immunodeficiency and increased parasite infestations, among other disease risks.”

“Because tissue concentrations of heavy metal contaminants also vary based on an individual animal’s sex, age class, trophic level and location, among other factors, it is important to first establish baseline values and then continue to monitor cetacean populations for exposure to these toxicants,” Page concluded.

The study is published in the journal Heliyon.

