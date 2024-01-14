How aquatic mammals keep their fur clean underwater

The natural world often holds the key to solving complex problems, and a recent study on the self-cleaning properties of fur in aquatic mammals is a testament to this.

This fascinating research from Andrew Dickerson and his colleagues uncovers how creatures like beavers and otters manage to keep their fur free from grime, despite living in environments ripe for fouling — a process where surfaces accumulate dirt, algae, and bacteria.

Role of fur flexibility in aquatic mammals

One of the most intriguing findings from the study is the discovery that fur’s ability to bend and flex plays a crucial role in its anti-fouling properties.

This revelation emerged from an experiment where the scientists observed fur under a flow of dirty water containing titanium dioxide, a substance known for its tendency to cling to surfaces.

They found that fur allowed to move freely in the water collected less than half the dirt compared to fur held rigid.

Broader implications for textiles

Dickerson’s team examined the unique properties of fur from various animals, including beavers, otters, and other less water-affiliated species like springbok and coyotes.

By analyzing how the fur responded to continuous exposure to contaminated water, the team gained valuable insights into the factors that contribute to fur’s cleanliness.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding animal hygiene. Fouling is a significant issue in industrial contexts, often requiring energy-intensive and environmentally harmful methods to manage.

Anti-fouling technologies

The insights gained from the study of mammalian fur could inspire more sustainable anti-fouling technologies, potentially revolutionizing how we approach challenges in marine environments, water supply systems, and even in medical applications.

One promising avenue is the development of surfaces that mimic fur’s flexibility and texture. This could lead to innovative materials that resist fouling without the need for harmful chemicals.

However, the complexity of the fouling process and the diverse properties of fur mean that there’s still much to learn.

How aquatic mammal fur behaves

The interaction of fur strands, their texture, length, cross-sectional shape, and the environmental conditions they face all play a part in how effectively they resist dirt and grime.

Additionally, researchers are exploring the role of the fur’s movement, as the strands don’t operate in isolation but clean each other through mutual contact as the animal moves.

Yet, not all mammals have harnessed this anti-fouling ability. The sloth, a notable exception, often hosts algae on its fur, highlighting the diversity and adaptability of nature’s solutions to environmental challenges.

In summary, as we continue to unravel the secrets of fur’s self-cleaning properties, the potential for novel, eco-friendly solutions to longstanding problems becomes increasingly apparent.

This research is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey into the world of biomimicry and sustainable innovation.

The full study was published in the journal of the Royal Society Interface.

