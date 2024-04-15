How do dreams influence our perceptions?

Dreams have been a source of wonder and speculation for millennia. Are they cryptic messages from beyond? Or are our brains merely firing off random patterns as we sleep? What if they change our perceptions?

As it turns out, science is starting to lean away from the “random patterns” idea. Researchers are discovering compelling evidence that our dreams play a far more important role in our lives than we might have thought.

Think back to your last few nights. What did your dreams hold? Triumphs? Terrors? Perhaps just those odd, fleeting moments that fade with the morning light. At the recent Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS) annual meeting, experts like Remington Mallett from the University of Montréal shared that no matter the content, our dreams can profoundly influence the way we think, feel, and experience the world around us.

Are dreams random or perceptions of the self?

For ages, the question of “Why do we dream?” has puzzled philosophers, artists, and scientists alike. One of the biggest challenges, according to Mallet, is the difficulty in studying such a subjective, internal phenomenon. But the tide is starting to shift:

“Because we don’t know much about dreams, it is hard to estimate their full impact on our waking lives,” says Mallett. “But current results suggest that indeed dreams influence our waking experiences.”

So, if your dreams aren’t just a jumble of nonsense, what are they, and how are they making a difference?

Dreams, insomnia and perception

If you suffer from insomnia, you’re intimately familiar with that frustrating sense of exhaustion that persists even after what seems like a long night of sleep. This begs the question: could how you think you slept be misaligned with the reality of your sleep patterns?

Claudia Picard-Deland and her team investigated this concept by studying “good sleepers.” Their method involved waking participants multiple times throughout the night to record their self-reported state (awake or asleep) and the presence or absence of dream activity.

The findings were surprising: Participants often reported feeling awake while measurements clearly indicated they were asleep. This phenomenon was most common in the earlier, lighter stages of sleep.

Moreover, when participants were able to recall their dreams, they reported an overall feeling of having slept more deeply. This effect was strongest when the remembered dreams were particularly vivid or immersive.

Implications of the findings

For those who struggle with insomnia, understanding that they might be getting more sleep than they realize could significantly reduce anxiety surrounding sleep. This newfound awareness has the potential to break a negative feedback loop fueled by sleep-related worry.

Picard-Deland’s research hints at the possibility of “dream-based” therapies. The idea is that by learning techniques to have more vivid or memorable dreams, people could train themselves to feel like they’ve had a more restful sleep, improving their overall sense of well-being.

The power of lucid dreaming

What if you could actively take part in your dreams and even send messages to the outside world? Well, some people can, and Saba Al-Youssef of Sorbonne Université is uncovering what we can learn from them.

Lucid dreaming happens when you’re asleep but become aware that you’re dreaming. This grants you a remarkable level of control over your dream world. Al-Youssef’s research uses the ability of lucid dreamers to move facial muscles as a real-time communication tool.

“Dreams are a hidden world to which we have no direct access,” explains Al-Youssef. “The capacity of lucid dreamers to communicate with us in real time gives us side door access to dreams, at least knowing when a specific event is happening.”

Manipulating dreams for better living

The research presented by both Picard-Deland and Al-Youssef hints at the possibility of directly influencing our dreams, a key concept with wide-ranging potential for improving our well-being. Controlled dream manipulation offers several key benefits.

The ability to purposefully modify aspects of dreams would give scientists unprecedented control in their experiments. This could lead to faster, more accurate discoveries about how dreams work and their impact on our waking lives.

Nightmares go beyond mere annoyance; they can be a source of profound distress and even trauma. By understanding the mechanisms behind dream generation, researchers hope to develop methods for altering dreams in real-time. This could mean turning a terrifying nightmare into a neutral or even positive experience.

Dream manipulation and perceptions

Dreams often feel like a kaleidoscope of our lives – fragments of experiences, perceptions, and emotions woven together into strange yet captivating narratives. This unique quality makes dreams a potentially invaluable tool for both self-discovery and therapeutic intervention.

If we can learn to intentionally shape or influence our dreams, we might unlock:

Understanding the mind

By manipulating specific aspects of our dreams, researchers could gain insights into the complex ways our minds process information, store memories, and generate emotions. This knowledge could translate into better models of the brain and more effective treatments for cognitive disorders.

Targeted therapy

Individuals struggling with conditions like PTSD, anxiety, or depression may benefit from tailored dream manipulation techniques. Therapists could potentially guide patients towards having dreams that promote emotional processing, help work through trauma, or reinforce positive coping mechanisms.

Personalized mental wellness

Even beyond clinical settings, dream manipulation could offer new ways to boost creativity, enhance problem-solving, and foster a greater sense of self-awareness. Imagine being able to cultivate dreams that leave you feeling inspired, mentally refreshed, and better equipped to navigate life’s challenges.

Linking dreams and perceptions

It’s easy to dismiss dreams as fleeting nonsense that vanishes with the morning light. However, this research suggests it’s high time to reconsider that attitude. Dreams aren’t just a quirky form of nocturnal entertainment – they hold a wealth of potential insights into your inner workings, how you rest, and even your overall mental health.

Dreams directly mirror the way we experience the world around us. This means that the themes, emotions, and patterns that emerge in your dreams likely tell a deeper story about how you think, feel, and navigate life in your waking hours.

Imagine if you could learn to understand the language of your dreams. Your dreams could highlight patterns and blind spots in your thinking, emotions, or behavior. This newfound awareness could be a catalyst for self-improvement and growth.

Moreover, paying attention to your dreams might change your perception of your sleep quality. You might realize you’re sleeping better than you thought.

Dream interpretation techniques could become a tool for emotional processing, stress reduction, and even creative problem-solving within your subconscious mind.

The science of dreams is still evolving. But one thing is crystal clear: those journeys you take as you sleep have the power to spill over into your reality in fascinating ways.

The study is part of the symposium Into the Night: The Cognitive Neuroscience of Dreaming.

