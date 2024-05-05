How Earth's mantle shapes surface topography

The concept of tectonic plates dominates our understanding of how mountains rise, continents drift, and the very face of our planet gets its shape. Yet, the forces sculpting the Earth run deeper. A new wave of research highlights the significant, albeit subtle, role played by the mantle – the vast, viscous layer sandwiched between the planet’s crust and its metallic core.

What is Earth’s mantle?

Earth’s mantle is a key layer of our planet, critical to the geological phenomena we observe on the surface. Let’s dive into more detail about its composition, structure, and role in Earth’s geodynamics.

Composition and structure of Earth’s mantle

The mantle is mostly composed of solid rocks and minerals, primarily made of silicates – a group of minerals containing silicon and oxygen, along with magnesium, iron, and other elements. Despite being solid, the mantle’s composition allows it to behave plastically over geological time scales. This means it can flow, albeit very slowly, under high temperature and pressure conditions.

The mantle can be divided into several regions based on depth and behavior:

Upper Mantle: Extending from about 35 kilometers below the Earth’s surface to a depth of about 410 kilometers, the upper mantle is part of what is called the lithosphere (which includes the crust) and the more pliable asthenosphere below it. The asthenosphere is crucial for tectonic plate movements as it is less rigid and can flow more readily than the surrounding rock. Transition Zone: This zone lies between 410 kilometers and 660 kilometers deep. Here, changes in mineral structure lead to a marked difference in rock density, which affects the flow and behavior of mantle materials. Lower Mantle: Extending from the transition zone down to about 2,900 kilometers (near the core-mantle boundary), the lower mantle is hotter and experiences higher pressures, yet remains solid. The materials here are more compressed and therefore less likely to flow compared to those in the upper mantle.

Heat and movement

The mantle is a major conductor of heat within Earth, transferring heat from the core outward through convection. The process of convection occurs within the mantle when hotter, less dense material rises, cools as it nears the surface, and then sinks again as it densifies. These convection currents drive the movement of tectonic plates on the surface.

Mapping Earth’s mantle’s topography

The notion of residual topography challenges the idea that areas away from plate boundaries are geologically static. The mantle, far from being uniform, exhibits temperature variations and differences in chemical composition.

These variations translate into a hidden landscape of swells and basins, mimicking a subterranean world in slow motion. Imagine gentle hills and valleys stretching across continents, not formed by surface processes, but by the dynamics of the Earth’s interior.

Solid Earth provides a clearer picture of this phenomenon. Researchers painstakingly compiled a wealth of data, including global measurements of crustal thickness and the speed at which seismic waves travel through the Earth. Coupled with laboratory experiments replicating the extreme conditions deep within the planet, this allowed scientists to unravel the mantle’s distinct influence on the topography above.

The researchers discovered variations in the mantle’s temperature and chemistry. These differences influence Earth’s landscape, creating unique features. Swells arise in areas where the mantle is hotter. These can reach elevations up to 2 kilometers.

In contrast, cooler and denser mantle areas form deep basins. These depressions can be more than 1.5 kilometers deep. Such features are distinct from those near tectonic plate boundaries.

Shaping the Earth

Understanding residual topography offers insights far beyond mapping curiosities deep below the surface. Hotter mantle swells may be the key to instances of volcanism occurring far away from the fiery seams of plate boundaries. Conversely, cooler mantle regions could drive subsidence, influencing the long-term fate of landmasses.

Importantly, these mantle-driven processes unfold at a geological pace – over millions of years. Yet, they significantly affect the patterns of erosion, where sediments are laid down, and the evolution of continents.

Recognizing the mantle’s role in shaping our planet underscores the Earth’s remarkable dynamism. Change doesn’t just originate from the clash of tectonic plates. Instead, it’s a symphony of forces, ranging from the dramatic shifts at the surface down to the gradual sculpting by the planet’s molten heart.

As research continues, we’ll undoubtedly gain a better grasp of how these deep, hidden processes mold the world we inhabit and perhaps even glimpse clues about the Earth’s long-term geological future.

The study is published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

