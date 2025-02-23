How paternity leave changes parenting dynamics

In a world where gender roles are continually shifting, a fresh study illuminates the unexpected benefits of extended paternity leave.

According to the research, an extended break for dads after the arrival of a new baby can enhance their co-parenting dynamics with mothers in a rather significant manner. However, the effects of longer paternity leave aren’t just limited to the fathers.

The study was led by Reed Donithen and Professor Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan at The Ohio State University.

Extended paternity leave and co-parenting

Mothers have been reported to interfere less with the father’s involvement in childcare when the fathers take an extended break from work after the birth of their child.

“When fathers take longer leaves, mothers might take that as a sign that fathers are more interested in being an active parent and be less likely to try to prevent them from participating in childcare,” said Donithen, the lead author of the study.

In addition, longer leave for fathers is linked to mothers changing their attitudes about fathers and child care, noted Professor Schoppe-Sullivan.

When dads take more time off after the birth of their baby, moms relax unrealistically high standards for father’s parenting and are less reliant on others’ evaluations about their fulfillment of the maternal role.

Redefining parental roles

Remarkably, a more extended paternity leave not only modifies mothers’ reaction to fathers’ involvement in childcare but also their perception of parental roles.

“It is difficult to change people’s attitudes. But a longer paternity leave appears to change not only how mothers respond to fathers’ involvement in child care but how they view parental roles,” said Professor Schoppe-Sullivan.

Studying how new parents adjust

The researchers based their findings on data from the New Parents Project, a long-term study led by Professor Schoppe-Sullivan.

The project investigates how dual-earner couples adjust to becoming parents and how families and children evolve over time.

The study involved 182 couples who were predominantly married and white. The participants were assessed four times: once during the mother’s third trimester of pregnancy, and then when the baby was 3, 6, and 9 months old.

When the baby was nine months old, both parents were questioned about their behaviors and attitudes regarding “maternal gatekeeping.”

Shifting dynamics with paternal leave

The term “maternal gatekeeping” describes the extent to which a mother either inhibits or encourages a father’s involvement in childcare.

Here, “gateopening behaviors” include encouraging the father’s engagement in parenting, for example, by seeking his opinion on childcare behaviors.

Conversely, “gateclosing behaviors” include instances when moms discourage dads, such as through criticism.

Interestingly, when fathers took longer leaves, both parents agreed that mothers were less likely to employ gateclosing behaviors.

However, the researchers noticed that it didn’t necessarily lead to increased gateopening by the moms, which was unexpected.

Societal expectations of moms

Donithen noted that this reluctance could possibly be attributed to the societal perception that mothers should predominantly handle childcare.

“Mothers may think they are the default main parent and so they don’t go out of their way to encourage dads to get more involved,” noted Donithen.

However, Professor Schoppe-Sullivan suggests a more optimistic interpretation – mothers observing fathers take longer paternity leaves and assume a more active parenting role might not feel the need to push for further involvement.

The future of balanced parenting

In essence, the study signifies that longer paternity leave could trigger a series of changes to reduce the load new mothers usually carry in childcare.

Professor Schoppe-Sullivan believes this could be a pathway towards establishing more balanced parental roles.

“This study suggests that a longer paternity leave may be a way out of the trap, that it may lead to a situation where fathers do have more of an equal role in parenting,” she explained.

In conclusion, the benefits of extended paternity leave extend beyond the fathers. As we progressively move towards a society keen on gender equality, we may need to pay more attention to strategies that encourage balanced co-parenting.

The full study was published in the journal Sex Roles.

