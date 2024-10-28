How plant diversity can help combat climate change

We might want to start considering a diversity makeover for the simulation game ‘Farmville,’ making it more environmentally conscious and modeling it to promote biodiverse farming practices.

Why, you ask? Because research has found that adding a dash of plant diversity to agricultural systems can effectively accelerate the carbon consignment potential of the soils.

This is a significant discovery, and is particularly relevant as the agriculture industry strives to decrease its carbon footprint.

Plant diversity could be our very own secret ingredient to sustainable, eco-friendly agriculture and food production.

Plant diversity and sustainable agriculture

It is no secret that the progress and intensification of farming have taken a toll on our soils – depleting their health and releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

Since a vast portion of our planet is dedicated to farming, it is pertinent that agricultural systems take a leading role in climate change mitigation strategies.

However, there has been a roadblock in these efforts due to our limited knowledge about plant-microbe interactions. A team of researchers at the University of Zurich set out to investigate.

The study, led by Luiz Domeignoz-Horta, shows that the key to augmenting soil carbon storage lies within our reach by simply increasing plant diversity in agricultural fields.

Potential benefits of plant diversity

The researchers took their study to Finland, where they launched the TwinWin experiment.

The goal of the research was to explore how varying levels of plant diversity could influence soil’s microbial processes, especially when integrated with a staple crop like barley.

Over the course of the study, the experiment tested barley grown alone and alongside eight different plant species – each carefully selected for their prospective benefits to soil health and resilience.

These species included nitrogen-fixing and deep-rooting varieties. The plants were chosen to enhance nutrient cycling, improve soil structure, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Plant diversity for better carbon storage

The focus of the experiment was on microbial carbon use efficiency – a measure of how effectively microbes transform carbon inputs into fresh biomass without releasing it as carbon dioxide.

The scientists gauged microbial growth, soil respiration, and community dynamics through molecular sequencing and stable isotope tracking. The team kept a keen eye on the movement of carbon within the soil microbial communities.

“We found that higher plant diversity fostered stronger positive interactions between microbes in the rhizosphere – the area around plant roots – which ultimately improved the community carbon use efficiency,” said Domeignoz-Horta.

The green avalanche

Moreover, a higher variety of plants positively impacted overall plant biomass production without causing a drop in barley yields, demonstrating that this practice can maintain crop output while enhancing soil carbon retention.

It is clear that plant diversity plays a crucial role in influencing microbial physiology, promoting healthier ecosystems and offering an eco-friendly solution to agricultural carbon sequestration.

Green light for “carbon farming”

While implementing plant diversity in farming systems could be labor-intensive for small-scale farmers, they remain key stakeholders in sustainable farming.

“Nevertheless, our results suggest that with the right policy support, encouraging diverse crop mixtures could become a key component of ‘carbon farming,’ helping to sequester more carbon in soils while maintaining agricultural productivity,” said Domeignoz-Horta.

“This could pave the way for new climate-resilient farming practices that benefit both the environment and farmers.”

A path forward for sustainable agriculture

The findings from the TwinWin experiment highlight the untapped potential of plant diversity in agriculture.

By enhancing microbial interactions and improving soil carbon storage, diverse crop mixtures can play a crucial role in mitigating climate change.

However, realizing this potential requires a shift in farming practices and broader policy support to encourage sustainable, biodiversity-focused approaches.

With increased awareness and commitment from stakeholders, plant diversity could redefine the future of agriculture, offering a resilient, eco-friendly solution that benefits both farmers and the planet.

The research suggests that the path to a more sustainable future starts with embracing the natural synergy between plants and soil and harnessing the power of biodiversity to build healthier ecosystems.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

