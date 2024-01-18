How violent video games impact the human mind

In a recent study conducted by a collaborative team of neuroscientists from the University of Vienna and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, researchers delved into the effects of violent video games on human empathy.

This research, now published in the esteemed journal eLife, aimed to address the prevalent concern that exposure to violent content in video games could diminish empathetic responses in players.

The empathy connection

The study’s co-leads, Claus Lamm and Lukas Lengersdorff, guided an international team in this intricate exploration.

Their primary focus was to examine whether regular engagement with violent video games alters a person’s empathetic reactions to others’ pain.

This question is particularly pertinent given the widespread integration of video games into the daily lives of both children and adults, many of which feature explicit violent scenes.

The underlying worry has been that these games might not only desensitize players to violence but also lower their threshold for committing real-world violence.

Studying violent video games

The methodology of the study was meticulously designed. The research team selected 89 adult male participants, ensuring that these individuals had minimal or no prior exposure to violent video games, to maintain the integrity of the study’s results.

Initially, the participants underwent a baseline assessment of their empathetic levels. This involved brain scans while they observed another person experiencing painful electric shocks.

Following this, the participants were divided into two groups for the video game phase of the experiment. Over several weeks, they visited the research lab seven times, each session lasting an hour.

The experimental group engaged with a highly violent version of ‘Grand Theft Auto V‘, where their objective was to eliminate as many characters as possible.

Conversely, the control group played a non-violent version of the same game, focusing on photographing characters instead of harming them.

Upon completion of the gaming sessions, the researchers conducted a second round of empathy assessments on the participants.

Intriguingly, the results revealed that playing the violent video game had no noticeable impact on the players’ empathy levels or the corresponding brain activity.

What the research team learned

This finding challenges the widely held belief that exposure to video game violence necessarily dulls empathic responses in individuals.

The study’s findings bring a fresh perspective to this ongoing debate, challenging preconceived notions and setting new directions for future research.

At the heart of the study was an exploration of how exposure to violent video games influences an individual’s empathetic abilities. The results were intriguing.

Participants who were subjected to extreme violent content in video games showed no significant difference in their empathic responses compared to those who engaged in non-violent tasks, such as taking photos.

This finding is critical because it suggests that short-term exposure to video game violence might not impair empathy.

Further, the study delved into the neurological aspect, examining brain activities associated with empathy, particularly in areas like the anterior insular and anterior midcingulate cortex.

No significant differences were observed here either. These findings raise an important question: Are the concerns about video game violence and its impact on empathy overblown?

Interpretations and significance

Lead author Lukas Lengersdorff, conducting this research as part of his doctoral studies, urges caution in interpreting these findings.

“Given the sensitive nature of this topic, we must tread carefully,” he explains. “Our study does not definitively prove that violent video games are harmless. We lack the comprehensive data required for such a sweeping statement.”

The study’s real significance, according to Lengersdorff, lies in its contribution to a more nuanced understanding of previous findings.

He notes, “Our results indicate that a few hours of exposure to video game violence doesn’t significantly affect the empathy of mentally healthy adults. This contradicts earlier studies which reported negative effects after just a few minutes of gameplay.”

Previous studies on violent video games

Lengersdorff highlights a crucial difference: previous studies often involved participants playing violent games immediately before data collection, a method that fails to differentiate between short-term and long-term effects.

Claus Lamm, the research group leader and co-author, views this study as a benchmark for future research.

“To make definitive claims about the effects of violent video games, we need strong experimental controls and longitudinal studies,” says Lamm. Their research aims to pave the way for such rigorous inquiries.

However, the work is far from complete. The next steps involve examining the effects of prolonged exposure to video game violence and determining if these findings hold for vulnerable subpopulations.

Lamm notes, “A critical question remains: are children and adolescents, whose brains are highly adaptable, also unaffected by video game violence?”

He acknowledges the ethical challenges in studying this aspect but underscores its importance.

In summary, this research represents a significant stride in understanding the complex relationship between video game violence and empathy.

While it challenges some existing assumptions, it also opens the door to more thorough and ethically considered future studies, especially concerning younger demographics.

The journey to fully comprehend this relationship is ongoing, but this study marks a pivotal step forward.

The full study was published in the journal eLife.

