Imageomics: AI and biology merge to help us understand life on Earth

In the ever-evolving world of science, a new field known as imageomics is making significant strides, poised to unveil profound insights into the intricacies of life on Earth.

Tanya Berger-Wolf, a pioneering force behind imageomics and the faculty director of the Translational Data Analytics Institute at The Ohio State University, recently shared compelling updates on this discipline’s progress and potential.

During her presentation at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science on February 17, 2024, Berger-Wolf encapsulated the essence and aspirations of imageomics.

Imageomics: The birth of a new science

Imageomics stands at the intersection of biology and technology, harnessing the power of machine learning to extract biological insights from images.

This includes photographs from a variety of sources such as camera traps, satellites, drones, and even the vacation snapshots taken by tourists.

These images, capturing moments from the lives of animals like zebras and whales, are more than mere memories. They are data points ripe for analysis.

The discipline, while in its infancy, has already shown promise in bridging gaps that once seemed insurmountable.

“Imageomics is coming of age and is ready for its first major discoveries,” Berger-Wolf remarked, highlighting the institute’s founding in 2021 with support from the National Science Foundation.

The goal is ambitious yet clear: to decode the biological language of organisms through imagery.

Deciphering nature’s code

A pivotal focus of imageomics lies in understanding the relationship between phenotypes — the traits of animals visible in images — and genotypes, the DNA sequences responsible for these traits.

Berger-Wolf’s enthusiasm is palpable as she discusses the threshold of discovery.

“We are on the cusp of understanding the direct connections of observable phenotype to genotype,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without imageomics. It is pushing forward both artificial intelligence and biological science.”

This exploration extends beyond mere academic curiosity. Imageomics is a tool that propels both artificial intelligence and biological science forward, offering new methodologies to study natural phenomena.

A fascinating example is the study of butterfly mimicry. Certain butterfly species evolve appearances similar to those of other species to evade predators, a phenomenon challenging for humans and predators alike to discern.

Through machine learning, researchers can identify subtle differences in color or other traits that distinguish these species — an achievement beyond human capabilities.

Beyond observation: A call to action

The implications of imageomics extend far beyond academic achievement. It is a conduit for generating new scientific hypotheses, enabling researchers to manipulate images of butterflies, for instance, to test which variations might fool predators in real-world scenarios.

This innovative approach marks a departure from traditional uses of AI, moving towards creating testable, novel scientific hypotheses.

But the vision for imageomics is broader still. As researchers delve deeper, connecting the dots between appearance and genetics, the potential to uncover new realms of knowledge grows.

Berger-Wolf is optimistic about the future: “There’s a lot we are going to be learning in the next few years that will push imageomics forward into new areas that we can only imagine now.”

A key aspiration of this burgeoning field is to leverage its findings for conservation efforts. The insights gleaned from imageomics could play a crucial role in protecting endangered species and preserving their habitats.

As Berger-Wolf succinctly puts it, “There’s a lot of good that will come from imageomics in the coming years.”

Imageomics and the future of life on Earth

In summary, imageomics emerges as a transformative force in scientific research, promising to unlock new dimensions of understanding about life on Earth.

Through the pioneering efforts of researchers like Tanya Berger-Wolf and the innovative use of machine learning to analyze biological data from images, this nascent field stands on the brink of major breakthroughs.

From deciphering the genetic underpinnings of observable traits in animals to generating actionable insights for conservation, imageomics embodies the future of interdisciplinary science.

It enhances our comprehension of biodiversity and provides an outline for safeguarding the natural world for future generations, illustrating the profound impact of integrating technology with biological research.

