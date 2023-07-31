Initiatives to plant billions of trees threatened by seedling undersupply

The REPLANT Act is an initiative started in 2021 that aims to provide money for the US Forest Service to plant over a billion trees during this decade in an effort to mitigate climate change, protect water, clean the air, and cool cities.

Similar initiatives emerged in other regions of the world too, with major government and private funding for planting trees being recently invested. For instance, the World Economic Forum is planning to help plant a trillion trees around the world by 2030.

Unfortunately, according to a recent study led by the University of Vermont (UVM), such efforts to plant trees in the U.S. are at risk due to an undersupply of seedlings and a lack of species diversity.

“Trees are this amazing natural solution to a lot of our challenges, including climate change. We urgently need to plant many millions of them. But what this paper points out is that we are woefully underserved by any kind of regional or national scale inventory of seedlings to get the job done,” said senior author Anthony D’Amato, an expert in Forestry at UVM.

What the researchers learned

The researchers examined 605 plant nurseries across twenty northern states, and found that only 56 of them grow and sell seedlings in quantities sufficient for conservation and reforestation efforts and only 14 of them were government operated. Moreover, the scientists identified an overwhelming scarcity of seedlings from different species that would be adapted to local conditions and climate.

Instead, forest nurseries tended to maintain a limited inventory of just a few species, prioritizing those valued for commercial timber production over species necessary for conservation, climate adaptation, and ecological restoration.

Trees for a warming climate

In addition, many nurseries had no locally adapted tree stocks available, and among the seedlings that they grew there were insufficient types of trees and “future-climate-suitable” genetics to meet the conservation and restoration goals in a warming climate.

“The world is thinking about a warming climate – can we plant towards that warming climate? We know we’re losing ecologically important species across North America and around the world. So, the goal is: can we restore these trees or replace them with similar species? It’s a powerful idea. But – despite the excitement and novelty of that idea in many policy and philanthropy circles – when push comes to shove, it’s very challenging on the ground to actually find either the species or the seed sources needed,” said lead author Peter Clark, an applied forest ecologist at UVM.

“The number of seedlings is a challenge, but finding the diversity we need to restore ecologically complex forests – not just a few industrial workhorse species commonly used for commercial timber operations, like white pine – is an even bigger bottleneck.”

Major lack of seedlings

One example of an ecologically important species that has been under stress for decades from climate change, land clearing, and pests and needs urgent restoration is the red spruce. Unfortunately, although many millions of seedlings are currently needed to meet red spruce restoration goals, the analysis revealed that only two tree nurseries had inventories of this critical species.

“Remarkably, only 800 red spruce seedlings were commercially available for purchase in 2022 – enough to reforest less than one hectare,” the authors reported. “It really points to just how bare the cupboard is when it comes to the diversity of options, but also the quantity that’s needed to make any meaningful impact,” D’Amato added.

Addressing the issues

Dramatic increases in both seedling production and diversity at many regional nurseries are urgently needed to address these issues. However, in regions where nurseries have declined over recent decades – such as the Northeast – investments in growing new, future-climate-adapted seedlings may carry significant financial risks.

Additionally, seedlings brought in from outside a specific region are less likely to succeed – a situation most nurseries from the northern states are currently facing, with over 80 percent of seedlings grown there being produced in the North Central states, and very few in the northeastern ones.

“Such concentration of production will hinder tree planting efforts because species and seed sources likely originate from similar geographic or bioclimatic zones,” the authors explained. Finally, since seedlings are also highly sensitive to stress, a misalignment between when they are available and when they are needed may also diminish their chance of success.

Since government agencies currently lack clear policies about the movement of tree species and tree genetics – frequently relying on seed zones established in the 1970s – updated guidelines for moving species under an increasingly warm climate are needed, along with efforts to diversify species and climate-adapted seed-sourcing.

Although in 2023 the federal government made an investment of $35 million in expanding federal nursing capacity, considering the existing reforestation backlog, declines in nursery infrastructure, and complex needs for a diversity of seeds and seedlings, more public investment in the form of loans, grants, or cost-share programs will be necessary to diversify and expand nurseries.

“People want trillions of trees, but often, on the ground, it’s one old farmer walking around to collect acorns. There’s a massive disconnect,” Clark concluded.

The study is published in the journal BioScience.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

