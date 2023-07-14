Death Valley may reach the hottest temperature ever recorded this week

The blistering heat wave sweeping across California has all eyes on the desolate expanse of Death Valley this weekend. With the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting temperatures that could shatter existing records, there is an intense atmosphere of anticipation and concern.

Regardless of the exact temperature, Death Valley will experience deadly heat, with overnight lows that could exceed 100 degrees.

Hottest June on record

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have already confirmed that last month was the hottest June ever recorded. If the current heat trends continue unabated, July is likely to follow suit. As a land notorious for its extreme heat, Death Valley is drawing particular attention.

Hottest temperature on Earth

Situated in the parched heart of Death Valley, Furnace Creek is the particular location that has meteorologists and climate scientists on edge. The NWS has forecasted temperatures here that could reach a staggering 129 degrees, and possibly peak at 131 degrees Fahrenheit this Sunday. If this becomes reality, it will set a new record for the hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth.

However, there is an ongoing debate regarding this potential record-breaking heat. The current official record held by Guinness World Records stands at 134 degrees Fahrenheit, a scorching benchmark set in that very same spot of Furnace Creek back in 1913. Some argue that this past record still holds the title for the hottest day ever recorded.

Alarming implications

The implications of this heat wave are alarming. The heat in Death Valley this weekend is symbolic of a far larger issue that continues to shape our collective future.

The extreme weather is a stark reminder of our changing climate and the urgency of global efforts to mitigate these changes. It is a wakeup call to the importance of addressing climate change head-on, not just for the survival of Death Valley, but for the entire planet.

Extreme heat advisories

This week, more than a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings. This heat wave has already seared through many states and it continues to spread, currently threatening California with daunting temperatures often venturing into triple digits.

A forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) has cautioned residents in Central and Southern California that the hottest weather of the year is yet to come.

“Several days of extreme heat will result in a major concern for life-threatening heat illnesses for anyone outside for an extended period,” said NWS. This statement underlines the dire consequences of exposure to these extreme temperatures.

More about Death Valley

Death Valley is a desert valley located in Eastern California, within the Mojave Desert. It is one of the hottest places in the world during the summer and is the driest, lowest, and hottest area in North America.

Death Valley’s Badwater Basin is the point of the lowest elevation in North America, at 282 feet below sea level. This point is 84.6 miles east-southeast of Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States, with an elevation of 14,505 feet.

The park covers an area of about 3,000 square miles. There are several attractions within the park such as salt flats, sand dunes, badlands, valleys, canyons, and mountains. The diverse geologic features and the extreme weather conditions make it a fascinating place for geologists and tourists.

Despite its inhospitable nature, a variety of plants and animals have adapted to live there. Human history in the area dates back over 9,000 years with Native American groups living in the region. It received its English name in 1849 during the California Gold Rush.

—-

