How intermediate-mass black holes survive and thrive in giant star clusters

Intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs), long shrouded in mystery within the vast cosmos, are now better understood thanks to a recent breakthrough in astronomical research.

This new insight into the formation of IMBHs within globular clusters — densely packed groups of stars numbering in the tens of thousands to millions — provides a significant leap in our understanding of black holes and sheds light on a previously obscure area of astrophysics.

What are intermediate-mass black holes?

IMBHs are a type of black hole with masses ranging between 100 and 10,000 times that of our Sun. They sit in size between the smaller stellar-mass black holes and the much larger supermassive black holes found at the centers of galaxies.

IMBHs have been a subject of interest and mystery in astrophysics for many years due to the difficulty in detecting and studying them.

Stellar-mass black holes form from the collapse of massive stars, while supermassive black holes grow over billions of years, accumulating mass from stars, gas, and other black holes. The formation process of IMBHs is less understood.

They are thought to form in dense star clusters through repeated collisions and mergers of stars, leading to the creation of extremely massive stars that eventually collapse into black holes.

Genesis of intermediate-mass black holes

At the heart of this research is the discovery of how very massive stars, potentially evolving into IMBHs, come into existence.

Unlike the peaceful imagery their name might suggest, these “birthing nests” of star clusters are regions of intense activity where the conditions are just right for creating some of the universe’s most massive objects.

Historically, the existence of intermediate-mass black holes has been backed by limited observational data and lacked robust theoretical support, especially in the higher mass range of 1,000 to 10,000 solar masses.

Traditional simulations showed that while these clusters could form massive stars, stellar winds often stripped away most of their mass, leaving behind remnants too small to become IMBHs.

New approach to an old puzzle

To explore this phenomenon more thoroughly, Michiko Fujii and her team at the University of Tokyo conducted the first detailed simulations of globular cluster formation.

This innovative approach involved modeling the formation of star clusters on a star-by-star basis, allowing for an accurate representation of the collisions and mergers occurring under extremely dense conditions.

“Star cluster formation simulations were challenging because of the simulation cost,” Fujii explained.

Through the development of a new simulation code, the team successfully integrated millions of stars with remarkable precision.

This advancement has significantly enhanced our understanding of the intricate dynamics within these clusters.

Collision, fusion, and formation

The simulations revealed that in the dense centers of globular clusters, repeated stellar collisions — termed “runaway collisions” — occur.

These collisions can lead to the formation of exceptionally massive stars, over 1,000 solar masses, which then may evolve into intermediate-mass black holes.

The researchers found that the mass ratio between the cluster and the IMBH matches that observed in space, validating their theoretical models.

From intermediate-mass black holes to galaxy simulation

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding intermediate-mass black holes.

“Our final goal is to simulate entire galaxies by resolving individual stars,” Fujii shared.

Currently, simulating Milky Way-sized galaxies in this manner is beyond our technological reach, but smaller galaxies, like dwarf galaxies, are within our capabilities.

The team also hopes to explore star clusters formed in the early universe, which could also be potential sites for IMBH formation.

In summary, this research advances our understanding of black holes and star cluster dynamics and sets the stage for future explorations into the cosmic phenomena shaping our universe.

As technology advances and research methodologies become more sophisticated, our understanding of the vast cosmos expands.

These key improvements enable scientists to delve deeper into the vastness of space, uncovering new layers of complexity and wonder.

With each technological leap, previously hidden aspects of the universe come into view, revealing awe-inspiring processes.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–