Invasive plants alter the soundscape of ecosystems

We often think of ecosystems in terms of what we can see – the plants, the animals, the landscape. But there’s a hidden dimension to our natural world: sound. From the calls of birds to the whisper of wind through the trees, soundscapes are a vital part of healthy ecosystems. New research reveals a surprising truth: invasive plants are altering the soundscapes, and the consequences could be far-reaching.

Environment soundscapes

The soundtrack of an environment is referred to as its soundscape. Imagine it as the collective voice of a specific area, comprising all the sounds you can hear: the calls of animals, the rustle of leaves, the pattering of rain, and even the distant, almost imperceptible hum of human activity.

A soundscape does more than fill the background; it forms a dynamic communication network that threads through the ecosystem. Each component of the soundscape plays a crucial role.

Animal calls, for instance, are not just mere sounds but are vital for the survival and reproductive success of species. They can signal territory boundaries, warn of predators, or even lead mates to each other.

Plant sounds can indicate the presence of animal activity or changes in wind patterns. They offer cues about weather conditions or environmental disturbances.

Similarly, the sound of water — from raindrops hitting the ground to streams flowing over rocks — adds another layer of information. It reflects the health and dynamics of the hydrological aspects of the ecosystem. Even the subtle sounds generated by human activities can influence animal behaviors and ecological processes.

Together, these sounds create a rich, ever-changing symphony that reveals the ecological narrative of an area. By listening to and analyzing these soundscapes, researchers can gain insights into the unseen interactions and health of ecosystems.

Listening for ecosystem clues

A team of researchers at Virginia Tech, led by Grace O’Malley and Gabrielle Ripa, is listening closely to these sonic signatures to better understand hidden changes within our environments.

Their innovative approach is part of a growing field called soundscape ecology, where scientists study the relationships between sounds and the overall health of an ecosystem.

“It’s kind of a new way of thinking, in terms of thinking about the ecosystem as a whole instead of about this frog species or this bird species,” said O’Malley. “Think about it across all taxonomic levels.”

Invasive plants alter ecosystem sounds

Invasive plants don’t simply change what we see; they can dramatically alter the acoustic environment of an ecosystem. To understand this impact, the researchers ventured into areas heavily affected by invasive plants. They strategically placed recording devices and then compared the soundscapes to locations where native habitats were being restored.

The results were striking. “I was surprised that we were able to observe differences between the two habitats in such a short amount of time,” said O’Malley. “The invasive plants may actually be changing the soundscape.”

How invasive plants change the soundtrack

The research team is currently exploring precisely how invasive species disrupt the acoustic world. Here are a few key mechanisms they’re investigating:

Altering sound travel: Dense thickets formed by invasive plants can physically change the way sound waves move through an environment. This could interfere with essential communications between animals.

Dense thickets formed by invasive plants can physically change the way sound waves move through an environment. This could interfere with essential communications between animals. Muffling native voices: Invasive plants often outcompete and displace native species. This means the calls, chirps, and other sounds of these native animals disappear from the soundscape, reducing its complexity and potential information flow.

Invasive plants often outcompete and displace native species. This means the calls, chirps, and other sounds of these native animals disappear from the soundscape, reducing its complexity and potential information flow. Introducing new noises: Some invasive plants produce their own distinct sounds, whether through the way their leaves rustle in the wind or other unique auditory signatures. These add unfamiliar and potentially disruptive sounds to the acoustic mix.

Ongoing research

This fascinating research is still in its early stages. “It’s a call to other scientists that this is something that we think could be going on,” said Ripa. “We offer suggestions as to what we think could be reasons why invasive plants might be impacting soundscapes and some potential mechanisms that maybe we should be looking into.”

While a lot remains to be explored, the researchers believe that soundscapes could become a kind of early warning system for spotting ecological change – all we need to do is listen.

Contributing to invasive plants and soundscape

Notice the soundscapes around you: The next time you go for a walk, close your eyes for a moment and tune in to the sounds you hear. This can be as simple as noticing the different birdsong patterns in your own neighborhood. Join a citizen science project: Apps and websites like eBird (for bird calls) allow you to record and share data, helping scientists track changes over time and geography. Support invasive plant control: Look for volunteer opportunities in your local parks, or make sure your own garden is full of native species.

“This project has been exciting, inspiring, and above all else, fun,” said study co-author Professor Meryl Mims. “Sound is an integral part of how we and other organisms experience and understand our surroundings.”

By deciphering the sonic code of nature, we may have a powerful new tool for protecting biodiversity and keeping our wild places healthy. The next time you hear rustling leaves or a bird’s song, remember that you are tapping into a vast symphony of life – one that’s constantly changing and worth listening to.

The study is published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–