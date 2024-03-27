'Junk proteins' are responsible for aging and probably cause ALS

Recent research has illuminated a possible underlying cause of familial Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), drawing a striking connection between this devastating condition and the broader spectrum of aging research. At the crux of this discovery is the accumulation of ‘junk proteins’ within motor neurons.

This revelation opens the door to novel therapeutic strategies, potentially revolutionizing the approach to treating ALS and providing a new lens through which to view the aging process.

Leading this innovative study is Óscar Fernández-Capetillo, head of the Genomic Instability Group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO).

Ribosomes in disarray wreak havoc

His team’s work meticulously demonstrates how the buildup of non-functional ribosomal proteins, components vital for protein synthesis, disrupts cellular operation and contributes to the onset of familial ALS.

Furthering the impact of their findings, the research also ventures into uncharted territory by suggesting a link between nucleolar stress, a cellular response to damage, and the phenomenon of aging, thereby bridging two seemingly disparate fields of medical science.

As mentioned previously, at the heart of this research is the identification of ribosomal proteins — components normally tasked with forming ribosomes, the cell’s protein factories — as the culprits that accumulate abnormally, thereby hindering cellular function.

This accumulation presents a parallel to ribosomopathies, a set of rare diseases characterized by an excess of non-functional ribosomal proteins, albeit ALS restricts this issue to motor neurons specifically.

Nucleolar stress and its impact on aging

Vanesa Lafarga, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the broader implications of their findings. “In our work we report a new model that explains how nucleolar stress induces toxicity in animal cells, and we provide direct evidence that it accelerates aging in mammals,” Lafarga explained.

This introduces nucleolar stress — organelle response to cellular damage — as a novel factor in aging, suggesting that its role has been underestimated until now.

A common genetic mutation among hereditary ALS patients, found in a gene known as C9ORF72, produces toxic peptides that significantly disrupt cellular processes by sticking to DNA and RNA.

Previous investigations by Fernández-Capetillo’s team into why these peptides are harmful revealed their sticky nature affects vital cellular reactions involving nucleic acids.

The latest study, published in Molecular Cell with Oleksandra Sirozh as the lead author, further demonstrates that these toxins specifically interfere with ribosome production, leading to an overload of unused ribosomal proteins and, ultimately, motor neuron death.

Unraveling the root cause of ALS

The revelation that ALS may share a common cause with ribosomopathies marks a significant step forward in understanding the disease.

In pursuit of solutions, the CNIO team has begun exploring methods to reduce ribosomal production, thereby lessening the accumulation of these detrimental proteins.

Fernández-Capetillo shares that through genetic and pharmacological approaches, they have successfully decreased the production of ribosomal “garbage,” mitigating toxicity in tissue cultures.

Despite these promising findings, Fernández-Capetillo urges caution, saying, “We are in the first steps to see if we can give a therapeutic angle to these findings.”

He emphasizes the preliminary nature of these experiments but remains optimistic about uncovering new treatment strategies for ALS, focusing on balancing ribosome production to minimize waste while ensuring cellular functions are maintained.

Nucleolus, junk proteins, and the aging process

Additionally, the research highlights the role of the nucleolus, the cellular site of ribosome synthesis, in detecting and responding to stress, such as DNA damage or nutrient scarcity.

Surprisingly, in animal models expressing the ALS-related toxin, not only was severe nucleolar stress induced, but a rapid aging process was observed as well.

This aging process was linked to the accumulation of non-functional ribosomal proteins, a finding corroborated by increased life expectancy in animals treated with a drug that slows ribosome production.

Junk proteins and the future of aging research

In summary, the study led by Óscar Fernández-Capetillo and his team at CNIO has unveiled significant insights into the underlying causes of familial ALS, highlighting the detrimental role of ‘junk proteins’ in motor neuron function.

Their research forges a link between ALS and ribosomopathies and propels the field of aging research forward by introducing nucleolar stress as a critical factor in the aging process.

Through innovative strategies aimed at reducing ribosomal production, the team opens new therapeutic avenues, suggesting a promising future for ALS treatment and a deeper understanding of cellular aging.

Their findings mark a pivotal step in the ongoing quest to decode the complexities of neurodegenerative diseases and aging, offering hope for breakthroughs that could transform patient care and improve quality of life for many.

More about junk proteins

In the complex machinery of the human body, proteins play pivotal roles ranging from structural support to catalyzing essential biochemical reactions. However, not all proteins serve beneficial purposes.

As discussed previously in this article, “junk proteins” are a result of various factors such as genetic mutations, errors in protein synthesis, or the misfolding of proteins. These defective molecules can accumulate in cells, leading to a host of diseases and health issues.

Science behind the junk

Junk proteins are aberrant proteins that, due to their improper formation or folding, fail to perform their intended functions within the cell. They can arise from several sources:

Genetic Mutations: Changes in DNA sequences can lead to the production of malfunctioning proteins.

Transcription and Translation Errors: Mistakes during the process of converting genetic information into proteins can result in flawed proteins.

Protein Misfolding: Properly folded proteins are crucial for their function. Misfolding can render them inactive or harmful.

Health impact of junk proteins

The accumulation of junk proteins has profound implications for human health. These proteins can interfere with normal cellular operations, leading to cellular stress, inflammation, and the activation of apoptotic pathways.

Conditions associated with junk proteins include neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, where protein aggregates form toxic plaques and tangles.

Beyond neurological impact, junk proteins contribute to the development of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, among others.

Strategies to combat junk proteins

Addressing the challenge of junk proteins involves a multifaceted approach, encompassing lifestyle changes, pharmacological interventions, and advanced genetic therapies.

Enhancing cellular clearance mechanisms

Promoting the body’s natural ability to identify and degrade junk proteins is a fundamental strategy. This can be achieved through:

Autophagy Activation: Fasting, caloric restriction, and exercise have been shown to enhance autophagy, the cell’s inherent cleanup process.

Pharmacological Agents: Certain drugs and compounds can stimulate the degradation pathways specifically targeting defective proteins.

Genetic and molecular therapies

Cutting-edge research is focusing on genetic and molecular interventions to prevent the formation of junk proteins:

Gene Editing: Technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 offer the potential to correct genetic mutations at their source, preventing the synthesis of harmful proteins.

Molecular Chaperones: These are compounds that assist in the proper folding of proteins, thus reducing the incidence of misfolded proteins.

Lifestyle interventions

Simple lifestyle adjustments can also play a role in mitigating the risk associated with junk proteins:

Diet: A diet rich in antioxidants can help combat oxidative stress, a contributor to protein misfolding.

Exercise: Regular physical activity has been linked to improved cellular cleanup processes.

Implications and future study

Junk proteins pose a significant challenge to cellular health and, by extension, human health. Their association with a range of diseases underscores the importance of understanding and addressing their formation and accumulation.

Through a combination of lifestyle changes, pharmacological interventions, and groundbreaking genetic therapies, we can mitigate the impact of junk proteins.

As research progresses, the hope is to not only manage but also prevent the conditions exacerbated by these defective molecules, paving the way for healthier lives.

The full study was published in the journal Molecular Cell.

—–

—–