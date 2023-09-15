 Licking rocks and zombie spiders: The wacky world of Ig nobel prizes • Earth.com
IG Nobel Prize
09-15-2023

Licking rocks and zombie spiders: The wacky world of Ig nobel prizes

Earth.com staff writer

It’s that time of the year again, when scientists gather to celebrate the unusual, quirky, and downright weird. This year’s 33rd Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, held virtually on September 14, did not disappoint.

Rock licking and geology

The Ig Nobel Prizes are renowned for honoring research that makes people both “LAUGH and THINK.” Leading the pack this year was the University of Leicester’s Jan Zalasiewicz. 

He secured both the Chemistry and Geology Prizes for his intriguing exploration of why scientists have a penchant for licking rocks. 

In his essay “Eating Fossils,” Zalasiewicz enlightens us that wetting a rock’s surface with a lick can highlight fossil and mineral textures. A simple yet ingenious way to bypass the confusing maze of intersecting micro-reflections and micro-refractions on a dry rock surface.

Smart toilets and public health

On the innovative end of the spectrum, Stanford University urologist Seung-min Park received the public health prize for inventing the “Stanford toilet.” 

This isn’t just any toilet, but a smart one. It assesses a user’s health by scrutinizing their waste. 

From checking for infections and diabetes using a dipstick test strip to employing a computer vision system that quantifies urine, it does it all. And the cherry on top? It recognizes users by their unique “analprint.”

The mystery of “jamais vu”

The literary award went to a team exploring the puzzling phenomenon of jamais vu. Opposite to déjà vu, this is when familiar things suddenly seem strange. 

Akira O’Connor from the University of St. Andrews explained that it’s possible to induce this sensation in a laboratory by having subjects repeat a single word many, many, many, many, many times, until the word starts to sound unrecognizable.

O’Connor and his colleagues were initially hesitant about the Ig Nobel recognition. O’Connor said this was due to the risk their research appearing “quirky and frivolous,” and therefore easily dismissed. Now, he hopes the award will bring more attention to their study.

Nostril hair 

Other notable mentions include a team from the University of California, Irvine, who ventured into the unknown territory of counting human nostril hairs. 

The goal was to determine whether there are an equal number of hairs in each nostril. “The information we needed was not available in anatomy texts, so we decided to find out on our own,” said team lead Natasha Mesinkovska.

The findings have significant implications for alopecia patients, who often lose nasal hair, which defends against allergens and infections.

Zombie spiders

Furthermore, in the eerily fascinating realm of “necrobotics,” a team was awarded for their attempts to reanimate dead spiders as mechanical tools. 

The researchers converted the corpses of wolf spiders into mechanical grippers that can manipulate objects.

Faye Yap, a mechanical engineer at Rice University in Houston, said the study was born out of a simple question: Why do spiders curl up when they die? Yap said that the next big step is to individually control the spider’s legs.

Conclusion

In the end, the Ig Nobel Prizes remind us that sometimes, the simplest and quirkiest questions lead to the most profound discoveries.

As is tradition, all winners received a humorous fake $10 trillion Zimbabwean bill and a 3D trophy diagram. 

Marc Abrahams, the founder of the awards, concluded, “If you didn’t win an Ig Nobel Prize tonight – and especially if you did – better luck next year.”

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-15-2023
Cats on vegan diets are equally healthy as those that eat meat
09-15-2023
Psychedelic drug MDMA shows promise for reducing post traumatic stress
09-15-2023
Licking rocks and zombie spiders: The wacky world of Ig nobel prizes
09-15-2023
NASA launches new space station crew today
09-15-2023
Big Butterfly Count count rebounds, hits four-year high
09-15-2023
Lead in drinking water kills more people than smoking
09-15-2023
Europe had very unique plant-eating dinosaurs
09-15-2023
Wet-hot extremes pose a greater danger than hot and dry weather
09-15-2023
A "net zero" world will require $75 trillion of investment and 1 billion electric cars
09-15-2023
China plans to manage monkeypox like COVID-19
09-15-2023
COVID has a weakness, and this discovery could be a game-changer
09-15-2023
Water on the Moon may be created by electrons from Earth
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved