Licking rocks and zombie spiders: The wacky world of Ig nobel prizes

It’s that time of the year again, when scientists gather to celebrate the unusual, quirky, and downright weird. This year’s 33rd Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, held virtually on September 14, did not disappoint.

Rock licking and geology

The Ig Nobel Prizes are renowned for honoring research that makes people both “LAUGH and THINK.” Leading the pack this year was the University of Leicester’s Jan Zalasiewicz.

He secured both the Chemistry and Geology Prizes for his intriguing exploration of why scientists have a penchant for licking rocks.

In his essay “Eating Fossils,” Zalasiewicz enlightens us that wetting a rock’s surface with a lick can highlight fossil and mineral textures. A simple yet ingenious way to bypass the confusing maze of intersecting micro-reflections and micro-refractions on a dry rock surface.

Smart toilets and public health

On the innovative end of the spectrum, Stanford University urologist Seung-min Park received the public health prize for inventing the “Stanford toilet.”

This isn’t just any toilet, but a smart one. It assesses a user’s health by scrutinizing their waste.

From checking for infections and diabetes using a dipstick test strip to employing a computer vision system that quantifies urine, it does it all. And the cherry on top? It recognizes users by their unique “analprint.”

The mystery of “jamais vu”

The literary award went to a team exploring the puzzling phenomenon of jamais vu. Opposite to déjà vu, this is when familiar things suddenly seem strange.

Akira O’Connor from the University of St. Andrews explained that it’s possible to induce this sensation in a laboratory by having subjects repeat a single word many, many, many, many, many times, until the word starts to sound unrecognizable.

O’Connor and his colleagues were initially hesitant about the Ig Nobel recognition. O’Connor said this was due to the risk their research appearing “quirky and frivolous,” and therefore easily dismissed. Now, he hopes the award will bring more attention to their study.

Nostril hair

Other notable mentions include a team from the University of California, Irvine, who ventured into the unknown territory of counting human nostril hairs.

The goal was to determine whether there are an equal number of hairs in each nostril. “The information we needed was not available in anatomy texts, so we decided to find out on our own,” said team lead Natasha Mesinkovska.

The findings have significant implications for alopecia patients, who often lose nasal hair, which defends against allergens and infections.

Zombie spiders

Furthermore, in the eerily fascinating realm of “necrobotics,” a team was awarded for their attempts to reanimate dead spiders as mechanical tools.

The researchers converted the corpses of wolf spiders into mechanical grippers that can manipulate objects.

Faye Yap, a mechanical engineer at Rice University in Houston, said the study was born out of a simple question: Why do spiders curl up when they die? Yap said that the next big step is to individually control the spider’s legs.

Conclusion

In the end, the Ig Nobel Prizes remind us that sometimes, the simplest and quirkiest questions lead to the most profound discoveries.

As is tradition, all winners received a humorous fake $10 trillion Zimbabwean bill and a 3D trophy diagram.

Marc Abrahams, the founder of the awards, concluded, “If you didn’t win an Ig Nobel Prize tonight – and especially if you did – better luck next year.”

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.