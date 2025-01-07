Light-detecting molecules guide diatoms through turbulent waters

In our vast oceans and water bodies, an intricate ecological dance unfolds beneath the surface, guided in part by light-detecting molecules called phytochromes.

These remarkable sensors are found in the bodies of tiny phytoplankton, and enable them to adapt and thrive in dynamic aquatic environments.

Phytoplankton are the backbone of marine food chains. They play a critical role in regulating our planet’s climate by absorbing atmospheric CO 2 and producing half of the world’s oxygen through photosynthesis.

Despite their immense importance, the mechanisms behind the distribution and behavior of phytoplankton remain a scientific mystery that sparks ongoing curiosity and research.

Diatoms with built-in light detection

In a joint effort, scientists from CNRS and Sorbonne University set out to investigate the movements of these microscopic organisms in the water column. The focus was primarily on diatoms, a major group of phytoplankton.

Through rigorous research, the experts discovered that diatoms have a built-in light detection system, comprising sensors that are encoded directly into their genomes.

The light-sensitive pigments, known as phytochromes, are essentially microscopic “eyes” that allow diatoms to perceive changes in the light spectrum present at different depths of water. This provides the diatoms with data about their vertical position in the water column.

Knowing whether you are shallow or deep in the water becomes incredibly useful, especially in turbulent water bodies like the high latitude, temperate, and polar regions that witness intense water mixing.

By interpreting the information relayed by phytochromes, diatoms adjust their photosynthetic activity, and thus, survive and thrive.

Tiny timekeepers of the aquatic world

The researchers took their study a step further by scrutinizing environmental genomic data gathered from marine sampling expeditions. They observed an intriguing pattern: phytochromes were solely present in diatoms from zones outside the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

These regions are marked by notable differences in day length, highlighting a strong sense of seasonality.

The presence of phytochromes in diatoms from these latitudes suggests that the light sensors may also double as biological clocks, helping diatoms measure the passage of time translating into seasons.

Critical insights into phytoplankton behavior

The research, published in the journal Nature, provides a fresh perspective on how phytoplankton, specifically diatoms, perceive and react to light in order to navigate their surroundings.

Probing into the secrets of phytoplankton behavior and their adaptive mechanisms doesn’t just feed scientific curiosity – it holds the potential to profoundly enhance our understanding of marine ecosystems and the complex dynamics that govern them.

As our environments continue to change, such insights could prove invaluable in preserving the ecological balance of aquatic ecosystems.

Phytochromes: Beyond light detection

While the role of phytochromes in light detection is remarkable, their functionality may extend beyond navigation and adaptation to light conditions.

Emerging research suggests that these molecular sensors could influence the efficiency of photosynthesis in diatoms.

By detecting subtle changes in the light spectrum around diatoms, phytochromes may help optimize the energy conversion process, allowing diatoms to make the most of varying light availability in their environment.

This adaptive advantage is particularly significant in turbulent waters, where light intensity and quality shift rapidly.

Diatoms equipped with phytochromes are better positioned to compete for resources, which ensures their survival and their ability to sequester carbon and produce oxygen.

Understanding how phytochromes contribute to these processes could unlock innovative approaches to mitigating climate change. For example, experts could potentially harness phytoplankton’s natural abilities to absorb atmospheric CO 2 .

The global importance of phytoplankton

Phytoplankton may be microscopic, but their impact extends across the entire planet. These tiny organisms form the foundation of the marine food webs that support everything from zooplankton to the largest whales.

Beyond their ecological role, they are also crucial to Earth’s climate system. By absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, phytoplankton act as a natural buffer against global warming, and help to regulate atmospheric CO 2 levels.

However, this delicate balance is increasingly under threat. Climate change, pollution, and ocean acidification are altering marine environments, and disrupting phytoplankton populations along with the ecosystems they support.

Research into the adaptive mechanisms of phytoplankton highlights the urgency of preserving the health of our oceans. Protecting phytoplankton is not just about saving marine life – it’s about safeguarding the stability of our planet’s climate and resources for future generations.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

Image Credit: John Dolan/CNRS Images

